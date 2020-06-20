‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5’ episode 3 recap: The queens team up to design boutique hotel experiences in ‘Get a Room!’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” continued the 5th installment of its “All Stars” spin off on June 12 with the queens making declarations of love for their celebrity crushes in “I’m in Love.” In that second episode, Ongina was on edge after Miz Cracker freely told her that she should have gone home in the first episode instead of Derrick Barry. Turns out Ongina was the next to “sashay away” while Cracker’s reputation among the rest of the cast began to fracture.

This season, RuPaul Charles has changed the All Stars rules once again. Instead of two of queens performing lip syncs for their legacies, the week’s challenge winner will go up against a non-competing queen deemed a “lip sync assassin.” If the season 5 all-star wins, she gets a $10,000 tip and gets to decide who to boot. If she loses, the tip gets added to the jar for the following week and the rest of the queens will rule on the elimination from two choices selected as the bottom two from the judges panel.

In the June 5 premiere challenge winner India Ferrah battled season 11 winner Yvie Oddly to “Livin’ La Vida Loca.” Yvie won and the jury’s vote sent Derrick Barry home. Last week, Shea Coulee brought the house down in a lip sync to “Neutron Dance,” defeating assassin Alyssa Edwards. Shea’s sole vote sent Ongina home.

SEE: Where are the first 16 ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners now: Find out what happened to your favorites

Below, check out our minute-by-minute “RuPaul’s Drag Race” recap of All Stars 5, Episode 3 to find out what happened on Friday, June 19. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite queens on VH1’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most, and who you think will ultimately join the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners list.

SEE: ‘Drag Race’ winners rankings: All 17 ranked from worst to best

Keep refreshing/reloading this live blog for the most recent updates.

8:02 p.m. – While it was hard for Shea to send Ongina home last week, everyone understood that she was mentally checked out and it was the only choice to be made. Sure enough, even the jury of her peers had all voted to eliminate her had Alyssa won the lip sync. Mariah Paris Balenciaga was still shook at being among the bottom of the pack, but was determined to step it up and not return to that position.

8:06 p.m. – The next morning Alexis Mateo wanted to know Cracker’s intentions on coming for Ongina in the previous episode. While Cracker was delivering her explanation, Mayhem Miller began laughing, making it clear that she wasn’t buying it whatsoever. At this point it was seeming like the entire group was positioning themselves against Cracker who they were losing trust in.

8:08 p.m. – Ru presented this week’s maxi challenge: designing a signature suite worthy of being in a luxury boutique hotel. Producers did a random draw to determine the teams: Cracker, Mariah and Shea; Jujubee, India and Alexis; Mayhem and Blair St. Clair.

8:16 p.m. – While rehearsing, Juju pointed out that in her third season she’s never won a maxi challenge and though she’s ready for one finally she’s concerned that her current group isn’t made up of the most tasteful queens. Elsewhere, Cracker couldn’t get out of her head with the rest of the girls questioning her character. Despite that, Shea and Mariah were full steam of ahead planning a Golden Girls themed space.

8:25 p.m. – The next day Juju and India were still very worried about their design, but decided to focus on their personalities in order to enhance the experience of their suite. Mayhem and Blair were much more confident in their efforts, realizing that they may have failed in their previous team up because Cracker was in it and her energy threw them off. On the other side of the room Shea and Mariah wanted to know how Cracker was feeling about everything, telling her that they have no problem with her and were actually enjoying working with her.

8:28 p.m. – While Cracker was telling Shea and Mariah that she respects them, Alexis overheard and immediately wanted to know if it meant that Cracker doesn’t respect her. Shea defended Cracker and told Alexis that it had nothing to do with her and was just trying to get into Cracker’s head. Shea thinks what is really going on is that the other girls are jealous of Cracker and want to throw her off her game because they think she’s tough competition.

8:35 p.m. – Guest judges Nicole Byer and Martyn Lawrence Bullard joined Ru, Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews to visit each of the showrooms. First up was Shea’s team with their Golden Gals room. They smartly created characters based off the characters of the show and “dumbed down” their room to fit the theme with things like a landline phone and signature pink and palm colors.

8:39 p.m. – Alexis’s group designed a Glamazone with dark green walls and leopard print everywhere. The running gag of their presentation was that Juju’s grandma made all of the furniture, but a lot of their ideas seemed forced and not creative enough. Last, Mayhem and Blair’s 24K Room was, well, entirely golden and supposed to be expensive and packed with celebrity intrigue. For their presentation they refashioned their attitudes to be more bougie, but the repetitions of “expensive and rich” felt like they were trying to create a moment that wasn’t actually coming through.

8:51 p.m. – For this week’s runway the queens walked in the “Three, Three, Three Looks in One” category. Blair opened the show in a 1950s dress that transitioned into a 60s dress and then a 70s jumpsuit. Mayhem went full vintage as well in a garment that kept the same style throughout but went from coverup to bathing suit in three phases. Alexis started as a circuit tent, went to a bright green ballerina and finished as a trapeze artist. India kept it chic with a houndstooth winter look that revealed itself into a sleek 90s body suit. Juju went trick or treating as a costume witch, a Mrs. Clause and then a sexy red bunny. Mariah kept it fashion forward with a day in New York-inspired ensemble that was mostly just different black evening gowns. Cracker began as a weird blue shell then unfolded into an evening gown and then tore away to be a golden body suit all to tell the story of Anastasia. And then Shea finished as a transforming Lisa Frank moth in bright pink and yellow.

9:00 p.m. – Based on the performances and runways, Ru decided that her favorite suite was the 24K Room, but she liked Juju’s personal performance best overall and so Jujubee earned her first maxi challenge win of her career! Juju, Blair and Mayhem were all declared safe, leaving the other queens on stage to receive critiques.

9:02 p.m. – Nicole found Alexis effortlessly funny in the suite and Michelle liked that she gave completely different looks for the runway, but they didn’t really work. On the other side, India got high marks for her chic runway presentation, but the judges didn’t understand her contribution to the Glamazone room. Michelle gave Mariah a hard time for acting like taking off a jacket would be considered a separate look. And while the judges appreciated the look of the Golden Gals room, they didn’t think they brought enough comedy inside jokes to their theme. That was a similar critique for Cracker and Shea, even if the judges kind of liked their runway looks.

9:06 p.m. – Based on those critiques, Alexis and Cracker were both safe. India, Mariah and Shea were then left as the bottom three and would be up for elimination among the jury and Juju.

9:13 p.m. – Backstage everyone was a bit shocked that Shea was in the bottom, and no one was more shocked that India was in the bottom than India was. This was her second straight trip to the bottom after winning the first challenge. Juju found it a bit over the top and emotional, but was open to hearing out Mariah’s plea to stay based on the improvement she’s shown. When Shea was away from the group speaking to Juju, Blair opened up the idea of sending Shea home because she’s such a strong competitor. It was clear though that if anyone voted to send Shea home that it would be strategy.

9:18 p.m. – In the voting bathroom, we saw Mayhem and Alexis vote for Shea, Mariah vote for India and India vote for Mariah. We didn’t get to see who Juju wants to send home though.

9:22 p.m. – Back on stage, Ru revealed this week’s lip sync assassin: All Stars 4 co-winner Monet X Change! She and Juju battled it out to Lizzo‘s “Juice.” It was a bit traditional from both queens, but Monet definitely delivered a wider variety of moves and sexualized the song in a way that made her stand out considered to Juju. It was clear from the very start that Juju was completely outmatched here. As such, Ru only had one decision to make: Monet won, sending $10k into the pot for the next week.

9:27 p.m. – As the winner, Monet had to reveal the lipstick of the jury’s choice: Mariah. That means the two previous challenge winners were saved for another week and strategy took a back seat… for now.

NEXT TIME: Mayhem and Alexis both open up about voting for Shea and Cracker confronts Blair after hearing from Alexis that she was attempting to push Cracker out of the competition.