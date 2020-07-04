‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5’ episode 5 recap: Which celebs do the final 6 impersonate in ‘Snatch Game of Love’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” continued the 5th installment of its “All Stars” spin off on June 26 with the queens showing off their most dramatic improv skills. In that fourth episode, Miz Cracker was declared the overall winner of the week, outperforming her scene partners Jujubee and Blair St. Clair in the process. After her lip sync against secret assassin Morgan McMichaels ended in a tie, there was an opportunity for two queens to go home but both Cracker and the jury of losers selected Mayhem Miller to sashay away so we only said goodbye to one.

This season, RuPaul Charles has changed the All Stars rules once again. Instead of two of queens performing lip syncs for their legacies, the week’s challenge winner will go up against a non-competing queen deemed a “lip sync assassin.” If the season 5 all-star wins, she gets a $10,000 tip and gets to decide who to boot. If she loses, the tip gets added to the jar for the following week and the rest of the queens will rule on the elimination from two choices selected as the bottom two from the judges panel.

In the June 5 premiere challenge winner India Ferrah battled season 11 winner Yvie Oddly to “Livin’ La Vida Loca.” Yvie won and the jury’s vote sent Derrick Barry home. In episode 2, Shea Coulee brought the house down in a lip sync to “Neutron Dance,” defeating assassin Alyssa Edwards. Shea’s sole vote sent Ongina home. Episode 3’s lip sync winner was the assassin, Monet X Change, and so the jury’s choice of Mariah Paris Balenciaga was sent home.

SEE: Where are the first 16 ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners now: Find out what happened to your favorites

Below, check out our minute-by-minute “RuPaul’s Drag Race” recap of All Stars 5, Episode 5 to find out what happened on Friday, July 3. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite queens on VH1’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most, and who you think will ultimately join the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners list.

SEE: ‘Drag Race’ winners rankings: All 17 ranked from worst to best

Keep refreshing/reloading this live blog for the most recent updates.

8:02 p.m. – After the elimination the remaining six returned to the work room and read the lipsticks in the jury box only to find that everyone, including Mayhem, voted for Mayhem. They were a little upset that Mayhem voted for herself to go because it means she was willing to go when there are other queens who would give anything to be in the competition. That being said, they’re all happy to be in the top six and had their eyes set on pushing forward into the final stretch.

8:05 p.m. – The next morning Ru arrived to reveal this week’s maxi challenge, Snatch Game of Love. In the game each queen would don their best celebrity impersonation, but in this version they’d also be competing for a date with one of the two guest bachelors, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Tommy Dorfman.

8:07 p.m. – Juju’s plan was to take on Eartha Kitt, someone that’s been done twice before by other queens but in the Catwoman angle. Shea wanted to take a risk by doing Flavor Flav in order to avoid the safe result she got when being Naomi Campbell in her original season.

8:14 p.m. – As soon as Ru approached Alexis Mateo‘s station he knew that she’d be impersonating Walter Mercado. He was less sure of the direction India was going in as Jeffree Star, someone he wasn’t sure India could make funny. Blair was nervous for herself at the idea of being funny, something that isn’t a forte of hers, but didn’t feel like doing Ellen DeGeneres would be too tough. Unfortunately Ru wasn’t really feeling it, causing Blair to second guess her choice.

8:21 p.m. – In the first round of the game, Cracker was on stage as Lady Gaga, Alexis was there as Walter, and India stuck with Jeffree. In their opening jokes, Alexis was the only one that made Ru laugh. Their bachelor, Tommy, rattled off some questions for the mysterious snatchelorettes and the queens were supposed to respond with hilarious answers. Perhaps it was because Alexis was so on it, but both Cracker and India completely bombed their impersonations, failing to land a single joke. Cracker’s worst moment was when she mistook a question for Alexis as her own, setting Alexis up for a hilarious response without expecting to.

8:33 p.m. – In the second round, Blair came through as Ellen, Juju followed through with Eartha, and Shea was Flav. From the jump both Juju and Shea were giving Ru the chuckles and Blair wasn’t performing as poorly as expected! Their bachelor, Jeffrey, asked the right questions to set both Shea and Juju up for some of the best performances we’ve ever seen. It’s a shame that Blair was in their group because while she wasn’t bad, she just couldn’t compare to their star portrayals.

8:47 p.m. – The next day, Alexis, Shea and Juju were all very proud of their performances which caused them to consider who would be in trouble of going home. Alexis was in a tough spot because India is one of her good friends and she could fall in the bottom for the fourth time in a row.

8:51 p.m. – Tonight’s runway category was “Prom Queen Fantasy.” Cracker opened the show in a hot pink gown, completely with hot pink acne. Alexis went simple with a red dress and glam hair and makeup. India’s idea was “Morticia Addams goes to prom” so she had a dark ensemble and a villainous look. Blair went gender-bending with a red tux dress. Juju went 80s in lavender with butterflies. And Shea closed the show in an ode to Sasha Velour‘s rose petal stunt that knocked her out of the win in their original season.

8:57 p.m. – In their critiques, the judges came down hard on Cracker for trying to control everything and staying in her head (she hears this every week!). Alexis got high marks, as expected, for her Snatch performance because she was able to introduce people to a character they had no previous knowledge of. The judges loved India’s runway look, but Michelle Visage was really down on the character of Jeffree. Tommy thought Blair looked beautiful on the runway and was serviceable as Ellen. Jeffrey thought Juju did the best Eartha they’ve seen and Ross Mathew warned all future queens from attempting it in the future. Tommy called Shea’s Flav impersonation one of the best in Snatch history and Jeffrey said her runway look is incredible and memorable.

9:04 p.m. – Based on those critiques, Ru’s decision was that Shea was the clear winner for the week, making her the first two-time winner of the season! Ru also revealed that beginning this week there no longer be safe queens and instead everyone that isn’t a winner is up for elimination both by the winner and the jury.

9:11 p.m. – Back in the workroom the girls were gagged at the prospect of them all being vulnerable to elimination, especially Alexis who felt it unfair since she had done so well in the challenge. There’s also the fact that she had already tried to throw Shea under the bus and now Shea has the chance to send her right out the door herself. Alexis pleaded with Shea to not send her home out of vengeance, using some karma stuff as her defense.

9:13 p.m. – After Alexis’ pitch, India pulled Shea aside to spill the tea that in the week Shea was in the bottom both Mayhem and Alexis went to her in order to gang up on voting Shea out while they had the chance. Shea wasn’t gonna let that sit so she went back to inform everyone of what India said. Still, Alexis denied it and because other girls weren’t campaigned to that week there was enough doubt in the air to question who was telling the truth. For Alexis it felt like an attempt by India to save herself considering she’s vulnerable again for the fourth time. Later, on their own, Alexis made the point to Shea that she couldn’t have pulled off a Shea elimination with only Mayhem and India so it’s fishy that other queens weren’t involved in the “campaign.”

9:18 p.m. – In the voting bathroom we saw Alexis vote for India, India vote for Alexis, and Juju struggle with figuring out which of the two was telling the truth. In her personal deliberation, Shea offered up that she wanted to play this game honestly against the best, but the idea of a campaign against her potentially threw a wrench in that.

9:22 p.m. – Back on stage, Shea learned that her opponent in the lip sync was Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, drag daughter of Alexis! They battled to Madonna‘s “Open Your Heart” (one of my favorite songs ever!) and while Vanjie gave it a great effort, Shea’s body language and energy spoke directly to Madonna’s own. In the end, it seems the judges much preferred Shea’s honest interpretation of the song to Vanjie’s comedic one.

9:27 p.m. – As the winner, Shea got to reveal her personal choice for elimination from the five other girls. She said that the campaign to send her home played a huge role in her decision, but didn’t make her decision and so she saved Alexis and instead sent India home.

NEXT TIME: Alexis continues to spin her web of lies while the cast gets confused about what “Backyard Eleganza” means for their runway.