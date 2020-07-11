‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5’ episode 6 recap: Which queens enter the final four after strutting in ‘The Charles Family Backyard Ball’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” continued the 5th installment of its “All Stars” spin off on July 3 with the queens revealing their best celebrity impersonations in “The Snatch Game of Love.” In that fifth episode, RuPaul Charles changed the rules once again — no longer would there be a set of bottom queens, but rather any contestant not picked as the top queen would fall to the bottom and be vulnerable to elimination. As the top of the week, Shea Coulee was faced with the option of getting revenge on Alexis Mateo after India Ferrah disclosed that Alexis had campaigned to get Shea out earlier in the season. While she was tempted by that option, Shea went by performance metrics and ultimately sent India home on her fourth straight week in the bottom.

This season, instead of two of queens performing lip syncs for their legacies, the week’s challenge winner will go up against a non-competing queen deemed a “lip sync assassin.” If the season 5 all-star wins, she gets a $10,000 tip and gets to decide who to boot. If she loses, the tip gets added to the jar for the following week and the rest of the queens will rule on the elimination from two choices selected as the bottom two from the judges panel.

In the June 5 premiere challenge winner India Ferrah battled season 11 winner Yvie Oddly to “Livin’ La Vida Loca.” Yvie won and the jury’s vote sent Derrick Barry home. In episode 2, Shea brought the house down in a lip sync to “Neutron Dance,” defeating assassin Alyssa Edwards. Shea’s sole vote sent Ongina home. Episode 3’s lip sync winner was the assassin, Monet X Change, and so the jury’s choice of Mariah Paris Balenciaga was sent home. In episode 4, Mayhem Miller was eliminated by Miz Cracker after she tied with Morgan McMichaels and in episode 5, Shea single-handedly eliminated India after defeating Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Below, check out our minute-by-minute "RuPaul's Drag Race" recap of All Stars 5, Episode 6 to find out what happened on Friday, July 3.

8:02 p.m. – Based on India tea’s that Alexis actively campaigned against Shea earlier in the season, the final five wanted to clear the air about the whole situation. Shea admitted to coming really close to picking Alexis to go home, but Alexis continued her point that if she was campaigning against her that she’d need the whole cast to get on bored, but all of Cracker, Jujubee and Blair St. Clair said they hadn’t been asked to vote Shea out by Alexis. Still, the damage was done because doubt was created and that left Alexis feeling unsupported going forward.

8:07 p.m. – The next morning Ru arrived to present this week’s maxi challenge, a runway called “The Charles Family Backyard Ball” where each queen would present two looks: “Country Cousin Realness” as a made-up character based on Ru’s own Louisiana roots and then a high fashion look using backyard fabrics and items in “Backyard Eleganza.”

8:11 p.m. – As they began planning their looks, both Cracker and Blair felt at home in the challenge because of their high comfort levels with creating their own looks and sewing garments. Shea and Alexis also felt comfortable, but Juju was worried that her lack of experience sewing would be a major stumbling block for her. Shea, who majored in theater costume production, had a lot of skills applicable in this challenge and she was nice enough to use some of her time helping Cracker and Juju with sewing.

8:26 p.m. – During Ru’s visit to the work room to check on the girls’ progress, he stopped by each station and found herself having warm heart to hearts with Juju and Shea. Both queens opened up to Ru about their relationships to the loss of their parents. Shea lost her father to cancer shortly before her original season began airing on TV, preventing her father from being part of Shea’s dream that his father would get to proudly sit in an audience and root for his gay son. Shea also lost one of her biggest support systems in her sister shortly after her dad passed, but she says she still feels them in her heart and that they’re proud of her achievements. Juju also brought the tears with Ru when telling her story about how her family was broken up after her dad died, her mom left and she and her sisters were split up to foster care because of it. Juju and Ru also bonded over their shared experience of overcoming drugs and alcohol to escape those dark places of their past and to live a happier sober life.

8:41 p.m. – Later, as the ball approached the queens returned to the conversation of trustworthiness, but mostly it just put everyone on edge because it makes it clear that without a win anyone could be thrown under the bus at any time. Obviously both Shea and Alexis felt vulnerable, but then there was Juju who was concerned by Cracker’s vague dedication to “voting with your heart” and Blair knew she didn’t have a win under her belt and would need to step up in order to not be seen as the weakest.

8:46 p.m. – On the main stage, Ru was joined by best friend Michelle Visage, recurring judge Carson Kressley and this week’s guest judge Bebe Rexha. And in order to fill out the stage to create the sense of the backyard cookout, Ru brought along her sisters, niece and nephew as well as other friends in an audience atmosphere.

8:49 p.m. – First to walk was Cracker in her character of second cousin-twice removed Jocelyn and then later in her red and white badminton and wiffle ball creation. Juju walked as Ru’s “Asian bestie” Ping/Ambrrr and then created a table cloth and watermelon inspired dress. Blair opened as a mullet-wearing rocker chick first cousin-twice removed Darlene and then showed off a pastel blanket dress that showed a lot of leg. Shea created Sheaquita, Ru’s baby niece, who was eating a bag of “She Already Done Had Her Chips” and walked second in a blue and white checkered jumpsuit and chaps…. wedding dress? Alexis went with Ru’s ex-housekeeper Carmen with a wig reveal that didn’t quite work well and then closed the ball in a solo cup adorned gown that had an inflatable pool hidden under the skirt.

8:59 p.m. – In critiques, the judges were floored by how funny Cracker’s relative character was and absolutely loved both of her looks in the categories. Juju also got high praise for both of her presentations, and Bebe particularly liked her opening line “Sorry I’m late, I didn’t want to come.” Nicely, Juju and Cracker both gave Shea credit for helping them in the work room. Blair didn’t receive as many compliments on her looks as she expected. Michelle told her there were a lot of lulls in her comedy and Carson thought she should have created a trashier character. Bebe said Shea was really compelling to watch and loved the stories she had in both her looks. Shea told the judges that it’s important to her that the girls act like family and that as queer people it’s important to remember “if one of us looks good, all of us look good.” Alexis got compliments for her inflatable pool reveal, but they weren’t obsessed with the silhouette on the dress or with the character she created that didn’t go as deep into comedy as they know Alexis could have gone. And, yeah, Bebe did not like the wig reveal at all.

9:05 p.m. – Based on those assessments, Ru decided that Cracker was the clear winner of the week. That made her the second two-time top all star. The decision left the other four open for elimination and vulnerable to Cracker’s heart-guided choice or the jury vote.

9:11 p.m. – Back in the work room, Blair was disappointed by her critique and concerned that her close friend Cracker might feel compelled to actually eliminate her despite their relationship. Cracker did make it clear that if going by “report cards” that her choice would come down to Blair and Alexis. Alexis knew that her reputation was on the line and that it put her in a position to be an easy choice by everyone else in the room.

9:21 p.m. – For the lip sync, Ru unveiled this week’s assassin as Roxxxy Andrews, who arrived in an enormous red feathered cover-up. Performance reveal incoming? We know the drill. For their performance, the two battled it out to Ariana Grande‘s sweetheart song “One Last Time.” Cracker went into performance mode quickly, working across the stage with pop diva dance moves. Meanwhile, Roxxxy slowly built up suspense with more calculated moves that eventually gave way to the reveal of a slink red chain mail cape and then later a body-revealing suit with “thick & juicy” written in rhinestones across her butt. Roxxxy’s expert reveal moments and fully realized performance stole the show and made her a clear winner of the lip sync! That meant the jury’s vote would determine the winner. Roxxxy pulled the lipstick from her bra and it showed that it was time for Alexis Mateo to “sashay away.”

NEXT TIME: The final four must bring the house down in a “stand up comedy smackdown” with Cracker openly choosing to try to screw everyone else over in her selection of the performance order. And it looks like Shea is on rough waters after she struggles to come up with material for her jokes.