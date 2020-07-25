‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5’ episode 8 recap: Did Jujubee, Shea Coulee or Miz Cracker take the crown in ‘Clap Back!’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” completed the 5th installment of its “All Stars” spin off on Friday July 24 with the finale episode “Clap Back!” where Jujubee, Shea Coulee and Miz Cracker vied for the coveted crown.

In the penultimate episode on July 17 the final four queens faced off in a stand-up comedy smackdown. Cracker won for the third time in the season and faced off against the secret lip sync assassin Kennedy Davenport and won. Instead of taking the opportunity to eliminate her biggest competition, Cracker said goodbye to her friend Blair St. Clair.

This season, instead of two of queens performing lip syncs for their legacies, the week’s challenge winner will go up against a non-competing queen deemed a “lip sync assassin.” If the season 5 all-star wins, she gets a $10,000 tip and gets to decide who to boot. If she loses, the tip gets added to the jar for the following week and the rest of the queens will rule on the elimination from two choices selected as the bottom two from the judges panel.

In the June 5 premiere challenge winner India Ferrah battled season 11 winner Yvie Oddly to “Livin’ La Vida Loca.” Yvie won and the jury’s vote sent Derrick Barry home. In episode 2, Shea brought the house down in a lip sync to “Neutron Dance,” defeating assassin Alyssa Edwards. Shea’s sole vote sent Ongina home. Episode 3’s lip sync winner was the assassin, Monet X Change, and so the jury’s choice of Mariah Paris Balenciaga was sent home. In episode 4, Mayhem Miller was eliminated by Cracker after she tied with Morgan McMichaels and in episode 5, Shea single-handedly eliminated India after defeating Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. The sixth episode ended with Roxxxy Andrews arriving to defeat Cracker and reveal Alexis Mateo as the jury’s choice to leave.

8:02 p.m. – After Blair’s elimination the top three was in high spirits about making it as far as they did together, all thinking that this was the final three they originally envisioned would come to be. Because Jujubee only had one challenge win compared to Cracker’s three and Shea’s two she felt like she had the most to prove going into the final round, but that wouldn’t mean that Cracker and Shea won’t bring their best as well.

8:06 p.m. – Before the girls could arrive to the werkroom the next morning, the eliminated queens came through to hide behind a big pink glory hole wall. They got to listen to the finalists talk about their expectations coming into the competition, but were actually there to serve as back-up in their final challenge, a singing and dancing showcase to RuPaul Charles‘ new song “Clap Back!”

8:15 p.m. – Because we don’t get reunion specials for All Stars seasons, the eliminated queens were also there to work through the drama of the season in a “nothing left unsaid” session. First to clear the air was India and Derrick who made amends for a lot of the hurtful things they said to each other prior to the show. Both Ongina and Mayhem had to own up to their self-eliminations, something that rubbed Mariah wrong because she went home before Mayhem and would have welcomed the chance to stay another week to fight. What we all really wanted to know, however, was whether or not there was a plot by Alexis and Mayhem to get Shea eliminated. Mayhem backed Alexis up in the denial, but later admitted to making a deal with India in week 1 to not vote each other out. By the end of the conversation, Shea apologized to Alexis for believing the gossip and holding it against her.

8:26 p.m. – The next day the whole group attended a dancing session with guest judge and choreographer Todrick Hall. Up front, Juju and Cracker had to fess up to not being the best dancers, but only Juju was really lost in the steps once they began learning. And though she was the strongest dancer, Shea received the toughest moves and felt like maybe Todrick was overestimating her skills.

8:37 p.m. – Later, each of the finalists joined Ru and Michelle Visage to record a podcast interview about their journey on the season and their life outside of the show. Juju talked about being a more focused performer now that she’s been sober and her view that the future of drag is the queens expanding into more walks of life. Cracker opened up about the fight of being a drag queen and her personal fight to find herself this season and have the confidence to realize her goals. Last, Shea unpacked the pressure she felt during season 9 and having to restructure herself after losing in order to come back for another try.

8:43 p.m. – On elimination day, all of the girls were in the werkroom to get ready for the final performance. Derrick and Ongina hyped Juju up by telling her she’s a deserving finalist and that even her dancing was looking good in rehearsal. Despite being at odds for most fo the season, Alexis gave Shea some support as well while Blair and Mayhem admitted to Cracker that she really stepped up this season as a competitor.

8:51 p.m. – Joining Ru on the main stage for the final evaluations was Michelle, Todrick and series judges Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley. To start the night they watched the queens perform the dance-heavy routine of “Clap Back.” Juju opened in a classy black bodysuit and showcasing a sweet baby doll vocal verse. Cracker followed with her classic mid-century aesthetic and exuding a ton of personality in her section. Then Shea closed with the tough choreo segment and proving that style and polish are her strength.

8:55 p.m. – To close out the night, the entire cast walked the runway one last time in the “All Star Eleganza” category. Derrick looked great in a silver gown with white hair, Ongina stunned in a newspaper dress inspired by her season 1 finale look, Mariah turned it in a blue orchid form-fit gown, Mayhem went with a tangerine colored pantsuit and oversized top, India served body in a nude illusion mermaid gown with big breast plate, Alexis looked elegant in a black and white pageant dress and Blair was iced perfection in a pants dress made from a ton of crystals. Then the finalists walked: Juju in a gold and orange goddess suit with jewels and a great headpiece, Cracker was in all pink with pearl accents and Shea wowed in a large baby doll baby pink 60s inspired dress with beehive wig.

9:03 p.m. – In their critiques, the judges complimented all of their looks and called it one of the best runway presentations ever. Michelle told Juju that the fear was present in her face during the song, but they loved the end result and Todrick said she was such a professional during rehearsals. Juju got teary when she spoke about how great it feels to be an inspiration for young kids around the world because of the show. Cracker got props for adding the layer of comedy to her final performance and Michelle spoke to how much she’s grown since her original season. Cracker explained her finale look as an expression of her Russian Jewish heritage and how much she’s learned about that because of the show. Carson and Ross were impressed by Shea’s abilities in the performance and Todrick gave her props for rising to difficult bar he set for her. Ru called her finale look exquisite and Shea explained it as an homage to one of her mom’s looks from the past and how her drag is a “love letter to Black women.”

9:15 p.m. – As part of their deliberations, the judges examined the work of the finalists throughout the entire season. They highlighted Juju’s fashion evolution and her ability to be unexpectedly comedic in every challenge. The judges thought that Cracker was well-rounded in her doses of comedy and beauty while also really appreciating her creativity and the personal growth she’s shown in the confidence zone. For Shea, the judges really like that she always “swings big” and takes big risks only to back it up with a high level of confidence and humility.

9:22 p.m. – Before the final lip sync, Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck delivered a video congratulations to the finalists and to welcome one of them into the Hall of Fame. That set the stage for all three to battle it out in a lip sync for the crown to Janelle Monae‘s “Make Me Feel.” Cracker, in her cone bra body suit, looked like Madonna and served a highly sexualized and seductive rendition of the song, but Juju went full force into Beyonce mode with a fringe gold body suit and stronger dance moments. Then there was Shea in a gorgeous blue gown turning out some robotic gestures that told a story through her dancing. Based on the entire season and the final lip sync, Ru declared Shea as the champion and the queen to enter the hall of fame as the next All Star winner!