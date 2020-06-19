81% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ fans ‘love’ the new Lip Sync Assassins twist — Do you agree? [POLL RESULTS]

The category is: twisty! When “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 5 premiered earlier this month, host RuPaul Charles announced a shocking new wrinkle: each week a surprise Lip Sync Assassin will battle the weekly challenge winner for the power to reveal the lipstick of the eliminated queen. The catch? If the All Star contestant wins the lip sync, they take home a $10,000 tip and they solely choose which of the bottom queens goes home. If the special guest Assassin wins, the money is carried over to the following week and whoever receives the most votes from the others gets the chop. In our recent poll we asked the show’s dedicated fans to sound off on the twist, and the results are in: 81% absolutely love it.

“It’s great seeing these past Lip Sync Assassins give it their all on the catwalk,” voted the vast majority. Conversely, the 19% of haters proclaimed, “It’s not fair denying the $10,000 tip to the All Star if she loses the lip sync.” Hmm, do you agree or disagree with these “Drag Race” poll results? Sound off down in the comments section and tour our photos above for a closer look at the Lip Sync Assassins who’ve appeared so far.

In the season premiere the 10 contestants were shocked to see Yvie Oddly appear as the first Assassin of “All Stars 5.” Of course, Yvie won Season 11 thanks in part to her strange and unique interpretations of drag. She faced off against “All Star’s” first challenge champ India Ferrah to Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” with Yvie being named the winner. Yvie then revealed the lipstick with the name of the queen who the group wanted to go home: Britney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry.

Alyssa Edwards was the second Lip Sync Assassin to return to the house that Ru built. The southern belle gained fame after appearing in Season 5 (where she placed sixth) and All Stars 2 (where she came in fifth). Alyssa battled against the week’s challenge winner, Shea Coulee, to the song “Neutron Dance” by The Pointer Sisters. Shea clearly out-performed Alyssa, so she was awarded her own $10,000 tip plus the rolled-over $10,000 tip from the previous week. Shea decided to send home Ongina.

Who will be the next Lip Sync Assassin to show up in “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5”? Tune in to VH1 on Friday night to find out.

