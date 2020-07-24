‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ needs to win 8 (!) more Emmys to match this record in Best Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” holds the Emmy record for the most wins in Best Competition Program (formerly known as Reality-Competition Program), taking home a whopping 10 trophies through the years (2003-09, 2011-12, 2014). Since CBS’s popular reality TV show didn’t air within the Emmy eligibility period, it won’t have a chance to increase its numbers quite yet. Just how massive is that “Amazing Race” record? Current odds front-runner “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is Emmy’s reigning two-time champion (2018-19), so it still needs to win eight more times to catch up with it.

As of this writing, 17 of Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts have chimed in with their individual predictions for this category, with VH1’s “Drag Race” the overwhelming front-runner to win. A leading 13 pundits predict a third consecutive win for the show’s controversial season in which a contestant had to be disqualified for off-camera behavior. They are: Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Ben Travers (Indiewire) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

NBC’s “The Voice,” meanwhile, is in a holding pattern at four overall victories (2013, 2015-17). Its winning streak was ended two years ago when “Drag Race” prevailed on Emmy night, but now one Expert — Lynn Elber (Associated Press) — thinks the singing competition series will return to the awards spotlight. Its most recent season was notably affected by the coronavirus, with winner Todd Tilghman receiving his trophy from home.

“Nailed It” comes in third place in our overall odds, with a pair of Experts predicting it to prevail: Robert Rorke (unaffiliated) and Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine). This Netflix streamer, hosted by Nicole Byer, tasks amateur bakers with replicating yummy desserts for a weekly prize of $10,000. Unlike many other shows in this category, “Nailed It” introduces new competitors in each episode.

The only other reality TV show with Expert support is Fox’s ratings blockbuster “The Masked Singer.” Eric Deggans (NPR) thinks this relatively new series will prevail, but there’s one catch: it has to be nominated first. Last year “The Masked Singer” earned just a single bid for its debut season (costume design), and it was shockingly skunked in the series category and for host Nick Cannon.

