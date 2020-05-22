70% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans want Jackie Cox to replace Sherry Pie in grand finale: She ‘deserves’ it [POLL RESULTS]

Talk about a landslide! In our recent poll that asked “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fans to vote on whether Jackie Cox should replace disqualified queen Sherry Pie in the May 29 grand finale, a whopping 70% voted yes. “Jackie deserves a spot in the Final 4,” declared the consensus. Hey, RuPaul Charles, are you listening?

The other “Drag Race” viewers were somewhat split, with 28% voting no because Jackie was “eliminated fair and square” and the remaining 2% voting they’ll “have to think about it more.” Do you agree or disagree with those poll results? Sound off down in the comments section.

Of course, the only reason this is even up for debate is because of Sherry’s disqualification from VH1’s reality TV show. Because of her off-camera behavior, including catfishing and sexual misconduct, the New York queen will not appear in the grand finale despite making it into the Final 4. Instead, it looks like there will only be three finalists this year: Gigi Goode, Jaida Essence Hall and Crystal Methyd.

“In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’” the network states at the beginning of every episode of this 12th season. “Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring.”

Jackie Cox was the only queen in the Final 7 to not win a main challenge, though she took two mini challenges so she didn’t go home empty-handed. Instead, the main challenges were dominated by Gigi Goode (four wins), Jaida Essence Hall (three wins) and even Sherry Pie (two wins). Crystal Methyd now comes into the finale with the shortest track record, having only claimed one victory. But hey, that’s the same number of challenges won by last year’s champion Yvie Oddly, so don’t count out Crystal just yet.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this season’s final episode won’t be filmed on the big stage in front of hundreds of passionate fans. Instead, it will be recorded remotely from the players’ and judges’ homes around the country. Here’s hoping their phones and computers film in high-def, so viewers can see all of the glitter and glamour as it was meant to be seen. One final scheduling note: the remote reunion special will air this Friday, May 22 on VH1.

