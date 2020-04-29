‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Can Jaida Essence Hall dethrone Gigi Goode to be Season 12’s winning queen?

For several weeks, Gigi Goode has been the front-runner to win “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12 thanks to her triple crown of challenge wins. However, after last week Jaida Essence Hall is now just one victory away from tying Gigi’s tally. Can this 33-year-old queen from Milwaukee, Wisconsin overcome the odds to dethrone Gigi before the season is over? The winner of “Drag Race” 2020 will receive a one-year supply of cosmetics and a cash prize of $100,000, but more importantly they’ll enter the Hall of Fame, so there’s a lot on the line.

After nine episodes Jaida is sitting pretty at two challenge wins: “You Don’t Know Me” (Fosse-inspired jazz challenge) in Episode 2 and “Choices 2020” (presidential debate challenge) in Episode 9. That currently ties her with disqualified queen Sherry Pie, whose two wins came for “World’s Worst” (improv talent challenge) in Episode 3 and “Gay’s Anatomy” (over-acting challenge) in Episode 5.

Gigi still leads the pack though with her three challenge victories: “The Ball Ball” (sports looks challenge) in Episode 4, “Snatch Game” (celebrity impersonation challenge) in Episode 6 and “Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical” (musical challenge) Episode 7. That number actually surpasses the two challenge wins for last year’s ultimate “Drag Race” champ Yvie Oddly.

As for the other remaining queens — Heidi N Closet, Crystal Methyd and Jackie Cox — only Heidi has won a challenge so far this season. Her victory was thanks to “Droop” (infomercial challenge) in Episode 8. Unless Crystal and Jackie win something, and fast, they’re both in danger of going home sooner rather than later.

According to Gold Derby odds, the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will be Gigi, who tops our predictions at 51/20 odds. Jaida is next in line with 3/1 odds, followed by Jackie at 37/10, Crystal at 5/1 and Heidi at 19/2. As for who our readers think will be heading home next, the “No One” option has the most support with 21/20 odds, followed by Crystal at 27/10. It’s around this time every season that host RuPaul Charles surprises the contestants by not eliminating anybody, so could that twist happen this week?

