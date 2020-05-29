‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ queens throw shade at Sherry Pie: There’s ‘only 12’ girls in our season, not 13

The claws are out and all of the manicurists are in quarantine.

During the remotely produced “RuPaul’s Drag Race” reunion special, the Season 12 queens dressed in their most extravagant slumber party attire as they rehashed VH1’s reality TV show. The episode opened with a fun “Shady Bunch” rap in which the queens declared, “We were 13 queens competing all together — well, technically only 12 — but like Macaulay on Christmas now we’re home alone, too!” Of course, that bit of shade was directed toward Sherry Pie, the show’s 13th contestant who was disqualified from attending the reunion and grand finale after admitting to being a catfish.

Ironically, Sherry would have been one of the queens most likely to win Season 12 had it not been for her off-camera behavior. She won two main challenges throughout the competition — “World’s Worst” (improv talent challenge) in Episode 3 and “Gay’s Anatomy” (over-acting challenge) in Episode 5 — which is one more than finalist Crystal Methyd. As for the others in the Final 4 Final 3, Gigi Goode leads with four victories while Jaida Essence Hall comes in at three.

Host RuPaul Charles joined the Season 12 queens for the reunion special, though she opted for a simplistic blue face-mask and purple hoodie look over a more elegant slumber party ensemble. Besides Crystal, Gigi and Jaida, the others in attendance were Aiden Zhane, Brita, Dahlia Sin, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura and Widow Von’Du. See the bootlist order for all of these “Drag Race” contestants.

At one point Brita alluded to the MIA Sherry when she roasted Dahlia, the first queen who had to “sashay away” this year. “You sure do talk a big game for someone who came in 13th place on a 12-person season,” Brita joked as the other competitors laughed out loud. Dahlia fired back that at least she “lasted more episodes” than Brita, thanks to her fun cameos throughout the season as her alter ego, Broccoli.

Sherry Pie’s name was never mentioned in the 90-minute reunion special, nor was she referred to other than those two instances. Of course, that’s not a surprise considering how much of non-entity the disqualified queen has been throughout the entire season; the show edited her out as much as possible. Find out who wins “RuPaul’s Drag Race” when the Season 12 finale airs Friday, May 29 on VH1.

