‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ quitters, disqualifications and non-eliminations through the years

When it comes to competing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the one catch phrase no queen wants to hear is “sashay away.” Those two words are the definitive response from series host and head judge RuPaul Charles that the time has come for you to leave the competition. For some, not hearing those words was a second chance in the competition–despite falling in the bottom two and lip synching for their lives they were spared in a surprise non-elimination week.

And then there are others that heard those words not because they lost the LSFYL showdown, but because of entirely different circumstances. Like the time Eureka sustained a knee injury in season 9 and had to leave the competition on doctor’s orders or the week BenDeLaCreme decided to eliminate herself instead of her competition when given the power during All Stars 3. In many ways the non-eliminations through the first 11 years of the series have become just as legendary as the most gag-worthy eliminations. They’ve included vomiting from stage left, impossibly great lip sync battles, tear-jerking decisions to leave and have marked the arrival of lip sync assassins.

Can you remember all the lip sync showdowns that Ru felt were deserving of a double “shantay”? And what of your memory of the unforced self-eliminations and forced disqualifications? Above, check out our photo gallery of all the non-eliminations through the years of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and then sound off in the comments about the ones that stick out most in your memory.

