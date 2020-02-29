‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ 12 episode 1 recap: Which queen was sent packing on the premiere?[UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” fans, we know you are ready to rate a whole new set of queens (plus one veteran of the show). Season 12 of this Emmy-winning reality competition series kicks off on Thursday. Watch with us as the girls duke it out for the honor of being chosen by RuPaul Charles to join the Drag Race Hall of Fame. A lucky 13 contestants are in the fight for the coveted title. So who shantayed with the first all-important win and which queen sashayed away?

Below, check out our minute-by-minute “RuPaul’s Drag Race” recap of Season 12, Episode 1 to find out what happened on February 28, beginning at 8/7c. After following along with our live updating blog, be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite queens on VH1’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most, and who you think will ultimately join the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – The first queen to enter the workroom is Brita, the “Polynesian Princess” from New York City. She was followed by Nicky Doll, a “French diva” who also lives in NYC now, but still maintains the glamour and fashion of French culture. Widow Von’Du from Kansas City arrived next, vowing to “bring it” for all the big girls out there.

8:03 p.m. – A friend of Brita’s, Jackie Cox, entered next. She calls herself a Broadway and comedy queen, and is proudly displaying her Persian culture. Brita warns us that she’s definitely a performance queen, but questioned whether or not Jackie will bring the looks. And then… uh… next is…. Heidi N Closet who entered flicking her tongue in the oddest noise ever. She tells the other queens that she’s a performer and her goal is to entertain and that’s it. Gigi Goode comes next, and she’s clearly a look queen who focuses on making sure that her visual presentation is always the first thing that everyone notices. As a seamstress and a 21 year old, it’s clear that on some level the other girls are slightly threatened by Gigi. Then a green clown arrived named Crystal Methyd, calling herself the “dancing diva,” but then taking that back. Instead she claims makeup skills as her strongest trait.

8:09 p.m. – With only 7 girls in the room, Ru jumps onto the screen as if that’s the entire cast, confusing the girls, and then enters the workroom herself. He tells them (and us!) that we’re having two premieres this year — with these 7 girls competing against each other for the first one. In their first challenge he asks them to walk the runway in a Spring and a Fall look.

8:16 p.m. – In the “fashion week” runway challenge, Brita walked for Spring in an elegant blue gown, Nicky wore a lilac floral dress, Widow took it to another level with a neon streetwear jumpsuit, Jackie did a retro short mini in bright gem colors, Heidi unveiled herself in a draped dress with an enormous “genie in a bottle” headpiece that was ripped off on her way back up the aisle, Gigi turned it out in a pastel racer jumpsuit and Crystal closed the show in a 70s flower girl style jumpsuit.

8:20 p.m. – For Fall, Brita wore another gown, only darker and shinier this time, Nicky brought a menswear pinstripe look to the runway, Widow wore a busty tear-away gown to reveal a cute pantsuit, Jackie went retro again in yellow and brown pantsuit, Heidi turned out a shorter more fitted dress and hit a death drop at the end of the runway, Gigi put on a dominatrix horse jockey plaid outfit and Crystal had a Freddy Kruger inspired look that was both comical and terrifying all at once.