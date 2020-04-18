‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ 12 episode 8 recap: One queen’s stock rises while another’s sales plummet in ‘Droop’?

After seven episodes of season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and three trips into the bottom two to lip sync for her life, New York’s Brita had to sashay away. She succumbed to the pressure in the Madonna singing and dancing challenge, and was defeated by Heidi N Closet in their battle to “Burning Up.” In that same challenge, Brita’s friend Jan, a trained singer and dancer, thought she’d finally be crowned the challenge winner, but instead of heartbroken to lose to Gigi Goode, who won her third.

With Gigi on a roll and Jan focused on finally coming out on top, did power shift when the queens tested their acting and comedy skills by selling over-the-top products as judged by star guest Chaka Khan?

Below, check out our minute-by-minute "RuPaul's Drag Race" recap of Season 12, Episode 8 to find out what happened in "Droop."

8:00 p.m. – Following Brita’s elimination, no one was more torn up about it than her NYC best friend Jan. Fully emotional, Jan told the girls that it sucked to see someone she’s close to go home, but underneath it all everyone thought that the truth of Jan’s tears was in her frustration that she didn’t win the challenge she expected to in.

8:04 p.m. – Jan was in higher spirits the next morning when RuPaul Charles arrived in the workroom to present their next mini challenge. They paired up to curate a gift box for each other that would serve as an opportunity to swap some truth tea shade. Ru paired the girls himself: Gigi with Jackie Cox, Crystal Methyd with Jaida Essence Hall, Jan with Heidi and Widow Von’Du with Sherry Pie.

8:06 p.m. – Gigi and Jackie got a good gossip sesh in with Crystal and Jaida where Jackie took digs at Crystal’s dry personality and her rough makeup skills. Though they tried their best, Jaida and Crystal were no challenge to Jackie’s quick wit and deep digs. Next, Jan and Heidi shared a table with Widow and Sherry where Jan’s “crocodile tears” and Heidi’s “busted mug” took the biggest hits, though based on Jan’s shade to Sherry it seems like Miss Pie not be too popular among the group. Ru’s favorite pair overall was Jackie and Gigi!

8:10 p.m. – For the maxi challenge, Ru asked the queens to “think like a star” by creating a product for the new drag queen lifestyle brand Droop. To promote their product each girl would have to sell it in a commercial ad.

8:17 p.m. – While planning out their products, Ru dropped by with Bop Harper to help counsel the girls on their plans. Bob advised Heidi that the name of her product must tie back to her personal brand and Ru warned her that this is the week she has to step up to win a challenge. Ru also challenged Widow to return to the top of the pack and asked her to focus on bringing the funny. Bob thought that Jackie’s idea of a “Magic Carpet Merkin” could either be a huge hit or crash and burn. Can’t wait to find out which way that tide turns!

8:27 p.m. – On the film set, Bob was back to guide the queens through their ads though each girl was in charge of her own staging and direction. Jackie was very clear about her vision of mimicking the old mid-century style of “I Dream of Jeannie” that served as the inspiration for her product. Bob was not impressed with Gigi’s presentation of her sleeping aid, “Goodnight, Bitch,” but he did find the energy in Jan’s spray “Sure, Jan.”

8:32 p.m. – Heidi had a tough time when the camera rolled, but outside of the takes Bob was howling with laughter. To get it right, Heidi had to step outside herself and bring her true humor for the tape. All of Heidi’s slip-ups were gone with the wind once Widow got on set and could not remember a single line for the life of her! Crystal ate up a lot of her allotted time moving through different set pieces for a complicated shoot that Bob didn’t entirely understand.

8:40 p.m. – For the runway, the queens dressed for the category “Black Wedding.” While getting ready in the mirrors, Jan doubled down on how she was most upset about Brita leaving and wanted to make it clear that she didn’t care about not winning. She was confident with her performance this week as well, but Jackie noticed a jump in her voice that she thought was indicative of a crack in her facade.

8:49 p.m. – On the dais with Ru this week was guest judge Chaka Khan, as well as series regulars Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews. In terms of their looks, Jackie, Jaida, Heidi and Jan all took on demure glamorous gowns while Gigi went typically fashion-forward and Sherry, Crystal and Widow went darker, deader and more soulless than the others.

8:56 p.m. – After seeing the ads, Jackie’s week was a total success both from a personality perspective and a humor one. Ross liked that everything about her infomercial was thought out and Chaka was happy to finally learn what a merkin is. Jan fell on the opposite side of things, failing to get any traction for her high energy ad from the judges who were majorly disappointed with her convoluted presentation despite thinking she looked stunning on the runway. Jaida’s tucking panties were a brilliant idea and allowed her to play up her comedic and humble side as she made jokes at her own expense. The judges also loved her runway look so she was a clear top for the week.

9:02 p.m. – Gigi’s ad was disappointingly dry and not half as funny as her winning “Snatch Game” impersonation. Michelle was stunned by Gigi’s runway look, but the informercial was “meh,” clunky and all the jokes were lost. Sherry’s product, “Aura Pie,” made no sense to me, but her characterization of a rich snobby cook was a good fit for her brand. Ross was disappointed that the presentation lacked jokes. Heidi’s hydrating cream had the entire panel gagging with laughter and for the first time the judges were also impressed with her runway look. Ru was very impressed with Heidi for listening to her advice and stepping it up in the challenge.

9:11 p.m. – Though Widow had a great concept for her throat-coating spray, her ad for it failed to live up to its potential. Thankfully, Michelle and Chaka both loved her runway presentation though. Widow got emotional on stage with what Ru pointed out was self-doubt that was getting in her way. Chaka told Widow that this could be a turning point for her, which lightened the mood! Crystal’s high concept ad turned out to deliver, deliver, deliver. Crystal finally matched her look with its 80s inspiration and was able to convey a true sense of humor. The judges also loved her corpse bride runway look.

9:15 p.m. – Before making her own decision, Ru wanted to know from the girls themselves who should go home. Jackie, Jan, Jaida, Gigi, Sherry, Heidi and Crystal all named Widow while Widow named Jan for having a video that was just as bad as hers. Ultimately, the panel declared Heidi as a first-time challenge winner and then agreed with the queens and named both Widow and Jan as the bottom two for the week. The two battled to Chaka’s “This Is My Night.” As a huge fan of Chaka, Widow had the upper hand, knowing exactly what kind of energy to tap into in order to do the song justice. Jan on the other hand was frazzled and desperate, overworking her clothes and the stage with a wide array of incoherent dance moves while Widow’s more controlled and passionate performance made actual sense. Overall it was a strong LSFYL, but Ru’s decision was the right one: Widow stayed and a tearful Jan was eliminated.

NEXT TIME: The girls debate to become America’s Next Drag President with guest appearances by Jeff Goldblum and Raven.