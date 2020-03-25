‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 predictions: Hurry and make YOUR picks right now

Season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is in full swing on VH1, with two queens being eliminated so far (Dahlia Sin in Episode 3 and Rock M Sakura in Episode 4) and one being disqualified because of off-camera events (Sherry Pie). Of the remaining 10 contestants, who do YOU think will go on to join the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners list? And who will be forced to sashay away in the next all-new episode? Hurry and make your predictions in Gold Derby’s predictions center. It’s fun and easy — start right now!

Who will win ‘Rupauls Drag Race’?

Who will be eliminated?

Who will win the mini challenge?

Who will win the main challenge?

Who will win the lip sync?

Will anybody quit the competition?

Last year Gold Derby reader Umur Cagin Tas topped more than 550 others on our overall Season 11 leaderboard to win our “Drag Race” contest. This user predicted all 59 questions throughout the season with leading 97.92% accuracy and a 678,548 point score. See his predictions.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs every Friday night on VH1, hosted by four-time Emmy winner RuPaul Charles. The remaining Season 12 queens are Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll and Widow Von’Du.

