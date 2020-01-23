‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12: Meet the lucky 13 new queens before the February 28 premiere

Four-time Emmy winning host RuPaul Charles is back in charge for another season of the two-time running champ competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The show that has already crowned 11 of America’s “next drag superstars” over the last decade is set to premiere on VH1 on Friday, February 28th at 8 pm ET. Last season the series was nominated for a shattering 11 nominations alongside its behind-the-scenes spin-off “Untucked,” including four wins.

On the upcoming season 12, Ru has found 13 of America’s best undiscovered talent in drag culture to watch them compete for the highly coveted crown. The girls range in age from 21 to 34 and hail from only a handful of places. Five of the queens currently reside and work in New York City, the most from NYC since, well, season 10, and there are three from California. One of those three is Rock M. Sakura, who is the first queen from San Francisco since season 5’s Honey Mahogany. We’ll also meet one queen from Georgia, another two from Missouri, one from North Carolina and one from Wisconsin.

VH1 has previously announced that in 2020 we will also see another season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and a new spin-off “RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race,” both likely to premiere after season 12 but without official premiere dates yet set.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

As with past seasons, we will be following along all season with recaps of each episode, weekly polls and of course an event to predict who is eliminated and who wins. Here now is a list of the 13 queens you can expect to see on season 12 with their ages and home cities:

Aiden Zhane – 29 from Georgia

Brita – 34 from New York

Crystal Methyd – 28 from Missouri

Dahlia Sin – 28 from Los Angeles

Gigi Goode – 21 from Los Angeles

Heidi N. Closet – 24 from North Carolina

Jackie Cox – 34 from New York

Jaida Essence Hall – 32 from Milwaukee

Jan – 26 from New York

Nicky Doll – 28 from New York

Rock M. Sakura – 28 from San Francisco

Sherry Pie – 27 from New York

Widow Von’Du – 30 from Kansas City