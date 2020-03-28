‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ bellyache: Yep, Sherry Pie was probably gonna win Season 12

Talk about a sour feeling. After five episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12, it’s clear that one queen — and only one — is in the lead to win the entire thing: Sherry Pie. The only problem? This yummy-named contestant has been disqualified from VH1’s reality TV show because of events that happened off-camera; she admitted to being a catfisher who engaged in sexual misconduct.

The network’s official statement reads: “In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry Pie will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring.”

There’s no denying that Sherry Pie was a force to be reckoned with on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She was declared the winning queen in two of the first four challenges she competed in: “World’s Worst” (improv talent challenge) in Episode 3 and “Gay’s Anatomy” (over-acting challenge) in Episode 5. In fact, the only queens to beat her so far have been Jaida Essence Hall for “You Don’t Know Me” (Fosse-inspired challenge) in Episode 2 and Gigi Goode for “The Ball Ball” (sports looks challenge) in Episode 4.

Adding to her winning rankings, “Drag Race” judges RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley named Sherry Pie as the runner-up in the second episode and deemed her safe in the fourth episode. No other queen has come close to that successful track record, which likely means Sherry Pie will make it far in the 2020 competition … but how far?

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” typically films its grand finale in front of a studio audience weeks after the regular competition wraps up. Based on the season’s game play so far, it’d be a shockeroo if Sherry Pie isn’t among the group of finalists who make it to the ultimate crown coronation. Of course, anything could happen between then and now — perhaps Sherry Pie has a bad week where the judges decide to send her packing? Front-runners have certainly been sent home early before, just ask Nina West.

Ever since the controversy has erupted, eagle-eyed “Drag Race” viewers have noticed that Sherry Pie has been virtually absent from the show. Fans rarely see scenes of her in the work room (unless she’s included in other queens’ conversations) and she is no longer shown in private one-on-one confessionals. To paraphrase Don McLean, “Bye, Bye Miss Sherry Pie.”

