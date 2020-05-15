All the tea on the ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’ season 12 finale

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 12 finale will air on Friday, May 29 as planned. But due to the coronavirus pandemic the four finalists won’t be facing off in person. Rather, they will compete from home to be America’s Next Drag Superstar. The line-up is still being finalized.

We do know that Sherry Pie made it to the final four during the episodes taped last summer. But she was disqualified soon after the show started airing this winter when she copped to catfishing. As for who will be strutting their stuff, keep reading for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” spoilers for the season 12 finale.

Over the course of the first 11 episodes, Gigi Goode has racked up three wins while while Jaida Essence Hall and Sherry have two apiece. We expect Gigi and Jaida to make the final four. Crystal Methyd chalked up her first victory of the season in episode 11 while the fifth queen still standing, Jackie Cox, has yet to come out on top.

Crystal and Jackie face-off in the lip sync showdown on episode 12, “Viva Drag Vegas.” While one of them will be sent packing it may well turn out that the eliminated queen is thrown a lifeline. She could replace Sherry Pie in the finale to bring the number of competitors up to the standard four.

On May 22, RuPaul Charles will hold a “virtual slumber party” reunion. Expect everyone except Sherry Pie to take part as they update Ru on how they’ve been handling quarantine and revisit the highs and lows of the competition.