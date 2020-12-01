Ryan Gallagher drops out of ‘The Voice,’ paving way for Taryn Papa to win 4-way knockout — Here’s what we know

At the start of Monday’s first live episode of “The Voice” Season 19, host Carson Daly broke some unfortunate news: Los Angeles resident Ryan Gallagher of Team Kelly Clarkson had dropped out. Ryan was one of the four-way knockout contenders (along with Taryn Papa, Julia Cooper and Larriah Jackson) and was a favorite to advance to the live shows thanks to America’s vote. So what happened?

NBC is keeping quiet about Ryan’s decision, with no specific reason given on the reality TV show. What we do know is that, as of Sunday night, Ryan was still gearing up for the lives as he posted three wardrobe choices on his personal Instagram (see below). That means whatever happened, it must have been an urgent matter. Perhaps Ryan will return one day in a future season of “The Voice”?

Despite Ryan’s absence, Carson went ahead with the results of America’s votes. He announced that Taryn was the winner of the four-way knockout, so she went backstage to prepare for her live performance. Thus, Julia and Larriah were eliminated.

With Ryan missing from the show, that means Team Kelly now consists of these four artists: Desz, Madeline Consoer, Tanner Gomes and Cami Clune. Find out who advances to the Top 9 by watching the results show on Tuesday night.

Here is Ryan’s bio, per NBC: “Ryan Gallagher wasn’t into singing growing up and only joined his high school choir for an easy A. After singing a solo, word quickly spread about his talent and Ryan was asked to audition for Josh Groban’s backup choir. Ryan got the gig and the rest is history. He spent the next few years in a country band and met a concert producer who invited Ryan to Los Angeles for a debut gig. Ryan played a mix of classical and crooner covers at the show and was such a big hit that he started singing full-time. He relocated to Los Angeles and spent the next 10 years performing at private events all over the world. Ryan has exclusively performed covers and hopes to develop his own artistry on ‘The Voice’ to begin creating original music.”

