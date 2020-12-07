Ryan Gallagher update: ‘The Voice’ singer tells fans to ‘stand by for more facts’ after shocking exit

Over the weekend Ryan Gallagher (formerly of Team Kelly Clarkson) hinted information was soon to come regarding his shocking exit from “The Voice” live shows. “It’s been a weird/stressful week,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him singing an acoustic version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The Michigan native went on to update his fans, “I am grateful to each and every one of you for your continued support and love throughout this new development. Stand by for more facts!”

Ryan was one of the four artists who competed in the four-way knockout (along with Taryn Papa, Julia Cooper and Larriah Jackson) to determine who would make it into the live shows. Before the votes could be read during last Monday’s episode, host Carson Daly broke the news that Ryan had to “exit the competition.” That helped pave the way for Taryn to win the knockout, though she was later eliminated during Tuesday’s results show.

So far NBC is keeping silent about Ryan’s shocking predicament, with no specific reason given on the reality TV show. However, per ET online, Ryan broke the show’s “strict COVID protocols and therefore wasn’t allowed to continue in the competition out of concern for keeping the coaches, crew and fellow competitors safe.”

In an earlier statement on Instagram, Ryan essentially confirmed that he did not leave the show willingly. “Thank you everybody for your concern for my family, however everybody’s fine,” he declared. “That’s not the cause of what happened tonight on ‘The Voice.’ I didn’t drop out of the show. Details are still to come. I’ll keep you posted.”

The Top 9 artists of “The Voice” Season 19 have been revealed and they’ll all compete on Monday’s live show. They are: Desz and Cami Clune of Team Kelly, Carter Rubin and Ben Allen of Team Gwen, Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger of Team Blake, and Bailey Rae, John Holiday and Tamara Jade of Team Legend.

