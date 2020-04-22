‘It’s coming in handy!’ Host Ryan Seacrest reveals his backdrop for ‘American Idol’s’ remote Top 20 episode [WATCH]

Sometimes it pays to be a pack rat. Just ask “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest.

As most fans know, the ongoing coronavirus epidemic has changed the way that the 20 finalists will compete on live shows this season. Just to be safe, they are filming the contestants from the safety of their own homes in towns across North America, including Canada.

Throughout, the three judges — Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — will share their critiques from the safety of their own domiciles on a special episode airing on April 26. In all, filming will be done in 25 locales when you include mentor Bobby Bones and Ryan. The Top 10 will perform on May 3 in the first of three live shows. Season 18’s winner will be announced on the May 17 finale.

Ryan, however, has a special treat in store for longtime fans of the singing competition show. He took to social media to share his backdrop for Sunday’s show: The original desk used by judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell.

You might have thought Simon’s scathing remarks might have created some scorch marks. But Ryan sounds quite giddy about being able to use this cherished relic on the show as his backdrop:

“Hey guys, so we’re rehearsing for ‘American Idol’ and right there we’ll do the show on Sunday for everyone to get to vote,” he says in the video below. “But this desk is the original desk that Randy, Paula and Simon had. And, so, it was in my garage in storage. I never thought we quite would use it again. But it’s coming in handy for this Sunday.”

Kept this in my garage for over 3 years in case of an emergency. The time has come…. @AmericanIdol is going to be HISTORIC on so many levels. We’re broadcasting from 25 different locations – don’t miss an all-new show this Sunday at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/JXuVvDod7R — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 22, 2020

As a reminder, here is the line-up of Top 20 performers. The 11 girls are Faith Becnel, Just Sam, Julia Gargano, Aliana Jester, Sophia James, Kimmy Gabriela, Cyniah Elise, Makayla Phillips, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Grace Leer and Olivia Ximines. The nine guys are Nick Merico, Dewayne Crocker Jr., Louis Knight, Francisco Martin, Jovin Webb, Jonny West, Dillon James, Franklin Boone and Arthur Gunn.

Are you as excited for this historic occasion? Will we feel the presence of the ghosts of judges past? Share your thoughts in the comments below, including which of the Top 20 you will be rooting for.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions