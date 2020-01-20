SAG Awards 2020 film winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our Users eastwest and Honey for a perfect score of 100% when predicting the Screen Actors Guild film winners on Sunday. They are actually tied with 292 other people at perfection but have the better point score total of 63,050 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Over 4,100 people worldwide predicted these Screen Actors Guild champs in six film categories in downtown Los Angeles. Our top scorers got all of them correct: “Parasite,” “Avengers: Endgame,” Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, the first spot is a tie at 83.33% for Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Matt Noble and Tom O’Neil. All of the rest are tied with 66.67%: Riley Chow, Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws, Daniel Montgomery, Paul Sheehan, Susan Wloszczyna and myself. See Editors’ scores.

