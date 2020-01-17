SAG Awards 2020: In Memoriam segment will honor Diahann Carroll, Doris Day, Luke Perry and who else?

Sunday’s telecast of the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards will feature a special In Memoriam segment devoted to many of the actors and actresses who have died since last year’s ceremony in late January. Sure to be among those saluted include Oscar-nominated actresses Diahann Carroll and Doris Day, plus nominated “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor Luke Perry. Visit our own Gold Derby memoriam gallery for the year of 2019.

The 26th annual ceremony will be live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19, at 8:00 p.m. ET; 5:00 p.m. PT. The SAG life achievement award will be presented to Robert De Niro.

Over 100 people in SAG/AFTRA have passed away in the past 12 months. Which of the following 50+ names will also be featured in the televised tribute?

Julie Adams

Danny Aiello

Jed Allan

Bibi Andersson

Rene Auberjonois

Kaye Ballard

Edd Byrnes

Diahann Carroll

Seymour Cassel

John Clarke

Tim Conway

Valentina Cortese

Doris Day

Bob Dorian

Billy Drago

Georgia Engel

Richard Erdman

Albert Finney

Peter Fonda

Robert Forster

Jim Fowler

Bruno Ganz

Sid Haig

Valerie Harper

Rutger Hauer

David Hedison

Katherine Helmond

Buck Henry

Arte Johnson

Ken Kercheval

Ron Leibman

Charles Levin

Peggy Lipton

Carol Lynley

Bill Macy

Peter Mayhew

Philip McKeon

Sylvia Miles

Shelley Morrison

Kip Niven

Luke Perry

Michael J. Pollard

Cokie Roberts

Sammy Shore

Carroll Spinney

Kristoff St. John

Brian Tarantina

Rip Taylor

Rip Torn

Russi Taylor

Peter Tork

Jan-Michael Vincent

William Wintersole

John Witherspoon

Morgan Woodward

Max Wright

PREDICT the SAG Awards film winners; change them until January 19

Be sure to make your SAG Awards film winners predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on January 19. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 SAG Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions