SAG Awards 2020: In Memoriam segment will honor Diahann Carroll, Doris Day, Luke Perry and who else?

Sunday’s telecast of the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards will feature a special In Memoriam segment devoted to many of the actors and actresses who have died since last year’s ceremony in late January. Sure to be among those saluted include Oscar-nominated actresses Diahann Carroll and Doris Day, plus nominated “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor Luke Perry. Visit our own Gold Derby memoriam gallery for the year of 2019.
The 26th annual ceremony will be live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19, at 8:00 p.m. ET; 5:00 p.m. PT. The SAG life achievement award will be presented to Robert De Niro.
Over 100 people in SAG/AFTRA have passed away in the past 12 months. Which of the following 50+ names will also be featured in the televised tribute?
Julie Adams
Danny Aiello
Jed Allan
Bibi Andersson
Rene Auberjonois
Kaye Ballard
Edd Byrnes
Diahann Carroll
Seymour Cassel
John Clarke
Tim Conway
Valentina Cortese
Doris Day
Bob Dorian
Billy Drago
Georgia Engel
Richard Erdman
Albert Finney
Peter Fonda
Robert Forster
Jim Fowler
Bruno Ganz
Sid Haig
Valerie Harper
Rutger Hauer
David Hedison
Katherine Helmond
Buck Henry
Arte Johnson
Ken Kercheval
Ron Leibman
Charles Levin
Peggy Lipton
Carol Lynley
Bill Macy
Peter Mayhew
Philip McKeon
Sylvia Miles
Shelley Morrison
Kip Niven
Luke Perry
Michael J. Pollard
Cokie Roberts
Sammy Shore
Carroll Spinney
Kristoff St. John
Brian Tarantina
Rip Taylor
Rip Torn
Russi Taylor
Peter Tork
Jan-Michael Vincent
William Wintersole
John Witherspoon
Morgan Woodward
Max Wright
