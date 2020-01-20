SAG Awards 2020: Nikki Novak (Fandango), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) top all Experts predicting TV winners

Congratulations to our Experts Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) for a great score of 66.67% when predicting the Screen Actors Guild television winners on Sunday. They are best among 13 Experts, journalists who cover TV and the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 2,100 people worldwide predicted these Screen Actors Guild champs in nine TV categories in downtown Los Angeles. Our top scorers got six out of those categories correct. Top ensemble champs were “The Crown” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” with limited categories won by Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 11 Experts predicting, we have a tie for the next spot at 55.56% for Eric Deggans (NPR), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Matt Roush (TV Guide), Ben Travers (Indiewire) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Up next are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Christopher Rosen (Decider) at 44.44%. Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Kaitlin Thomas (TV Guide) follow with 33.33%. Chris Harnick (E!) is in the last position at 11.11%.

