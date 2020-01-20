SAG Awards 2020: Erik Davis, Eric Deggans, Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff, Kevin Polowy, Keith Simanton top all Experts predicting film winners

Congratulations to our Experts Erik Davis (Fandango), Eric Deggans (NPR), Scott Mantz (Collider), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) and Keith Simanton (IMDB) for a perfect score of 100% when predicting the Screen Actors Guild film winners on Sunday. They are best among 22 Experts, journalists who cover the film and entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 4,100 people worldwide predicted these Screen Actors Guild champs in six film categories in downtown Los Angeles. Our top scorers got all of them correct: “Parasite,” “Avengers: Endgame,” Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 16 Experts predicting, the next position at 83.33% is held by a tie for Edward Douglas (Weekend Warrior), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Jack Mathews (Gold Derby), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Decider) and Brian Truitt (USA Today). The next seven people tied at 66.67% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Tied at 50.00% are Tim Gray (Variety) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety).

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

