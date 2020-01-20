SAG Awards 2020 TV winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Olliemyboy82 for an outstanding score of 88.89% when predicting the Screen Actors Guild television winners on Sunday. He is just ahead of six other people at 77.78% and has a great point score total of 10,950 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Over 2,100 people worldwide predicted these Screen Actors Guild champs in nine TV categories in downtown Los Angeles. Our top scorer got eight out of those categories correct, including ensemble champs “The Crown” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” In fact his only miss was for the TV comedy actor category (choosing Bill Hader instead of Tony Shalhoub)

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, the first spot is held by Daniel Montgomery with 66.67%. There is then a five-way tie at 55.56% for Zach Laws, Matt Noble, Tom O’Neil, Susan Wloszczyna and myself. Up next are Riley Chow, Marcus Dixon, Rob Licuria and Paul Sheehan at 44.44%. Joyce Eng follows with 33.33%. See Editors’ scores.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9.

