2020 Oscars calendar of key dates: SAG Awards on January 19, final voting starts Jan. 30

The Screen Actors Guild reveals the winners of the 26th annual SAG Awards on January 19. This year, just 14 of the 20 Oscar nominees for acting are in contention for these precursor prizes. In 2018 and 2019, the guild foresaw 15 of the eventual 20 Oscar nominees. In 2017 and 2015, it went 17 for 20 while in 2016 it previewed a lucky 13. In both 2014 and 2013, the guild nominated 14 of the performers who went on to contend at the Academy Awards.

Of the other three main guilds, the PGA Awards take place on January 18 and voting is underway for the DGA and WGA Awards. Oscar nominations were announced on January 13 with final voting set to take place over six days beginning on January 30. The 92nd annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC on February 9. For the second year in a row, the ceremony will not have a host.

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums.

Jan. 17 – ACE Awards

Jan. 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 18 – PGA Awards

Jan. 19 – MPSE Awards

Jan. 19 – SAG Awards



Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 25 – Annie Awards

Jan. 25 – ASC Awards

Jan. 25 – CAS Awards

Jan. 25 – DGA Awards

Jan. 28 – CDG Awards

Jan. 29 – VES Awards

Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

PREDICT the Oscar nominations now; change them until January 13

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 – ADG Awards

Feb. 1 – WGA Awards

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

Be sure to make your Oscar nomination predictions so that Hollywood studio executives can see how their films are faring in our Academy Awards odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until just before nominees are announced on January 13.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions