2020 SAG Awards: Full list of nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19 will hand out 15 prizes for the best performances in both film and television. There are six categories for movies and nine for TV. The SAG Awards nominations in the full list below were decided by 5,000 randomly selected members of the merged Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists unions. The winners will be decided by all 125,000 members of SAG-AFTRA.

Leading the list of SAG Awards nominees on the film side is “Bombshell” with four bids, including best ensemble (the guild equivalent of the Oscar for Best Picture.) Two other films have four nominations each — “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — with one of these coming in the stunt ensemble race.

Just one TV show reaped a leading four nominations: the comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Four shows follow with three nominations apiece: “Fleabag,” “The Crown,” “The Kominsky Method” and “The Morning Show.”

FILM

BEST ENSEMBLE

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford vs Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA ENSEMBLE

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

BEST COMEDY ENSEMBLE

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

