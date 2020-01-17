Will ‘Bombshell’ suffer the same SAG Awards fate that ‘A Star Is Born’ did?

“Bombshell” had a great Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination morning, surprising with four bids, but it may not have a very good SAG Awards night. The Fox News drama is not expected to win any of its four nominations, which would make it the seventh film to go 0-4.

The six films to get quadruple-blanked are “The English Patient” (1996), “The Hours” (2002), “Brokeback Mountain” (2005), “Into the Wild” (2007), “Manchester by the Sea” (2016) and last year’s “A Star Is Born” (2018). Like “Bombshell,” all of them had ensemble bids and three individual nominations. No film has suffered more losses; three, “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), “Chicago” (2002) and “Doubt” (2008), got five nominations, but they all won at least one.

“Bombshell” is currently in fourth place in our ensemble odds, behind three major Best Picture Oscar contenders “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Parasite” and “The Irishman,” and ahead of “Jojo Rabbit.” Supporting actress nominees Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman are in third and fifth, respectively, in their race, which is led by Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) and Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), with Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”) in fourth.

Charlize Theron has the best chance to give “Bombshell” a win, per our odds, as she sits in second place in the lead actress race, behind Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), for her transformation into Megyn Kelly. Johansson (“Marriage Story”) is in third, followed by Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”) and Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”).

After the Golden Globes, all four acting winners — Zellweger, Dern, Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) — feel poised to sweep, so perhaps “Bombshell’s” best opportunity is actually in ensemble, which sometimes goes to a film that isn’t a top three Best Picture contender, like recent champs “Black Panther” (2018) and “Hidden Figures” (2016) (it only got three Oscar nominations for Theron, Robbie and makeup). “Bombshell” isn’t a crowd-pleaser or a box-office smash like those movies, but it’s about a timely subject and SAG is the most socially conscious awards body. The film is also SAG catnip, as it’s littered with lots of “Hey, it’s that guy” cameos as Fox News and conservative personalities; however, because of the SAG Awards’ single title card credit rule, only eight actors are eligible for the award.

Here are the six four-time-losing SAG films’ records:

“The English Patient”

Ensemble: lost to “The Birdcage”

Actor: Ralph Fiennes lost to Geoffrey Rush (“Shine”)

Actress: Kristin Scott Thomas lost to Frances McDormand (“Fargo”)

Supporting Actress: Juliette Binoche lost to Lauren Bacall (“The Mirror Has Two Faces”)

“The Hours”

Ensemble: lost to “Chicago”

Actress: Nicole Kidman lost to Renee Zellweger (“Chicago”)

Supporting Actor: Ed Harris lost to Christopher Walken (“Catch Me If You Can”)

Supporting Actress: Julianne Moore lost to Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Chicago”)

“Brokeback Mountain”

Ensemble: lost to “Crash”

Actor: Heath Ledger lost to Philip Seymour Hoffman (“Capote”)

Supporting Actor: Jake Gyllenhaal lost to Paul Giamatti (“Cinderella Man”)

Supporting Actress: Michelle Williams lost to Rachel Weisz (“The Constant Gardener”)

“Into the Wild”

Ensemble: lost to “No Country for Old Men”

Actor: Emile Hirsch lost to Daniel Day-Lewis (“There Will Be Blood”)

Supporting Actor: Hal Holbrook lost to Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”)

Supporting Actress: Catherine Keener lost to Ruby Dee (“American Gangster”)

“Manchester by the Sea”

Ensemble: lost to “Hidden Figures”

Actor: Casey Affleck lost to Denzel Washington (“Fences”)

Supporting Actor: Lucas Hedges lost to Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”)

Supporting Actress: Michelle Williams lost to Viola Davis (“Fences”)

