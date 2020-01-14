After sweeping the SAG Awards last year, ‘Maisel’s’ best shot at a repeat win is with Tony Shalhoub, readers say

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” had a marvelous night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last year, becoming the first show since “30 Rock” 10 years prior to sweep the three comedy categories. The Amazon series is back to defend its crowns — as fate would have it, the comedy categories are the only ones with the reigning champs back in the running for the same project — and our readers believe its best chance to do so rests with Tony Shalhoub.

Shalhoub, who received 51 percent of the vote in our recent poll, won comedy actor last year, benefiting from a double vote-split as he was up against two stars from “The Kominsky Method” (Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin) and two from “Barry (Bill Hader and Henry Winkler). This year, however, Winkler was dropped for Hot Priest himself, “Fleabag’s” Andrew Scott. While the whole world is in love with Hot Priest, Scott hasn’t had much luck on the award circuit, getting snubbed at the Emmys — where Shalhoub won — and he just lost the Golden Globe, which he was heavily predicted to win. So maybe a repeat is not entirely out of the question for Shalhoub. Hader currently tops our odds, followed by Scott, Shalhoub, Douglas and Arkin.

With 33 percent, the “Maisel” ensemble has the next best chance of repeating, our readers feel. There have been lots of multiple champs in this category (and at the SAG Awards in general), three-peater “Orange Is the New Black” being the most recent, so voters could rubber-stamp it. “Maisel,” which is second in our odds, also has a slightly larger ensemble than predicted winner “Fleabag,” but size may not matter, given “Fleabag’s” dominance this season. “Schitt’s Creek” is in third place, followed by “Barry” and “The Kominsky Method.”

Bringing up the rear with 16 percent is Rachel Brosnahan, who once again is up against her co-star, Alex Borstein, in comedy actress. “Fleabag’s” Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the woman of the moment, so it’ll be a tall task to take her down (not just because PWB is literally tall). Brosnahan is in third in our predictions, behind also Catherine O’Hara, as “Schitt’s Creek” is finally breaking through awards-wise. Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) is in fourth and Borstein is in fifth.

If none of “Maisel’s” defending champs defend, this will be the first time in five years without a back-to-back win by someone.

