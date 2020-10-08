Make your SAG TV comedy predictions now for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Gold Derby predictions center is now open for your television picks for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Originally scheduled for January 24, 2021, the ceremony will be held on March 14 to accommodate for delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Programs airing in January and February 2021 will be eligible for consideration alongside those that aired from January to December 2020. Nominations voting will take place from January 11 to February 1, ahead of the February 4 announcement.

This is the last chance for “The Good Place,” which has never been nominated by SAG and qualifies with only its final five episodes — too few for it to be eligible for simultaneous Golden Globes consideration. “The Good Place” is on the rise with actors, having broken through with Emmy nominations this year for its supporting performances by D’Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper.

It was a mixed bag for final seasons that contended with SAG last year. “Game of Thrones” won its first Best Drama Actor trophy for Peter Dinklage in Best Drama Actor, but “Veep” received no nominations for the first time since its first season.

“Schitt’s Creek” is the other high-profile comedy contending for its final season, having scored its first SAG nominations last year for Best Comedy Ensemble and Best Comedy Actress for Catherine O’Hara. Its recent Emmy sweep included wins for the performances by Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy, who vie for their first SAG nominations as individuals.

“Dead to Me” is the only comedy aside from “Schitt’s Creek” that SAG nominated in any category last year and is eligible again. Linda Cardellini looks to join Christina Applegate in Best Comedy Actress, as she did at the Emmys this year, after being snubbed by SAG and the Emmys in the race for the show’s debut last year.

With the myriad open slots, SAG has the chance to play catch-up beyond “The Good Place” with other Emmy-nominated comedies that they have ignored. Such titles include “Better Things,” “Insecure,” “One Day at a Time,” “PEN15,” “Ramy” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

SAG is infamously slow on the draw when it comes to comedies, unless they hail from Netflix. SAG showered “GLOW” and “The Kominsky Method” with nominations in recent years before the Emmys had a chance and even beat the Emmys to the punch in nominating “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Ellie Kemper, who was eligible at the Emmys first. This all bodes well for Lily Collins, the star of “Emily in Paris,” Netflix’s highest-profile comedy debut since the May 31 end of 2020 Emmy eligibility.

PREDICTthe 2021 SAG Awards nominees through February 4

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions