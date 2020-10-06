Make your SAG TV drama predictions now for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Gold Derby predictions center is now open for your television picks for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Having originally been scheduled for January 24, 2021, the ceremony will be held now on March 14 to accommodate for delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Programs airing in January and February 2021 will be eligible for consideration alongside those that aired from January to December 2020. Only four episodes are required now for eligibility, so shows that air weekly and have not yet resumed production can still qualify if they premiere four months from this week. Nominations voting will take place from January 11 to February 1, ahead of the February 4 announcement.

Last year’s Best Drama Ensemble winner “The Crown” contends with its fourth season. It can almost fill the Best Drama Actress category singlehandedly, between incumbent nominees Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman, as well as new cast members Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin,

It will be difficult for all to make the cut with returning Best Drama Ensemble nominee “Ozark” eligible to repeat its pair of nominations there for Julia Garner and Laura Linney. Garner just won her second consecutive Emmy, with the SAG-eligible third season; Linney has been nominated both times that “Ozark” has contended at SAG, even as Garner and the overall ensemble were snubbed for the first season.

With “The Morning Show” yet to announce when it will resume production, last year’s Best Drama Actress winner Jennifer Aniston will likely be ineligible to repeat. Peter Dinklage was the Best Drama Actor for the final season of “Game of Thrones” while “Ozark” was on hiatus. Jason Bateman won for the latter when it last contended two years ago; he just lost the Emmy for his SAG-eligible season to Jeremy Strong of “Succession,” which is ineligible and has never been nominated by SAG anyway.

With “Big Little Lies” also ineligible, HBO’s best bets in the field might be two dramas that debuted this summer: “Lovecraft Country” (Aunjanue Ellis, Jonathan Majors) and “Perry Mason” (John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Matthew Rhys).

That premium cable network trailed only Netflix in nominations last year. The streaming service is a good bet to lead again, between returning favorites such as “The Crown” and “Ozark,” as well as new entries that include the recently-released “Away” (Josh Charles, Hilary Swank) and the upcoming “Bridgerton” (Phoebe Dynevor, Rege Jean-Page).

