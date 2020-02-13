Salma Hayek accidentally spilled water on Eminem at the Oscars: ‘I made such a fool of myself’

Eminem had a great time at the Oscars, surprising everyone with a belated performance of his Oscar-winning hit “Lose Yourself,” reuniting with Elton John and, as he said so himself, meeting Salma Hayek. There is photographic evidence of their meet-cute backstage, which actually started off more awkward — and wet — than cute.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Hayek revealed that she was so shocked to see the rapper when he walked offstage that she accidentally spilled water on him. “In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends. But what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him,” she wrote.

“If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me,” she continued. “As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said ‘Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a HUGE fan!’ because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him.”

The actress was still crestfallen until she read that Eminem was stoked to meet her. Asked by our sister site “Variety” if he enjoyed his time at the Oscars — 17 years after “Lose Yourself” from “8 Mile” (2002) won — Eminem replied, “Absolutely. I got to hug Salma Hayek!”

“Eminem you’re the greatest!!!” Hayek declared.

And to think they could’ve met 17 years ago had Eminem attended the Oscars then since Hayek was also nominated that year for Best Actress for “Frida.” It was meant to be this way.

