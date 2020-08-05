Samira Wiley (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Samira Wiley is entering “The Handmaid’s Tale” episode “Sacrifice” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This program aired August 7, 2019 and was the 12th episode of the third season for the Hulu show.

In this installment, Moira (Wiley), Luke and the baby Nichole visit the Waterford’s prison cell. Moira especially doesn’t want to be there, but gives Serena a piece of her mind about awful past events.

Wiley won an Emmy for playing this role as a guest star and now has her third career nomination for the series. For this 2020 contest, she is up against reigning champ Julia Garner (“Ozark”), past winners Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”), Thandie Newton (“Westworld”) and Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”), previous nominees Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) and Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”) and rookie contender Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

