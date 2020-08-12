Sandra Oh (‘Killing Eve’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Sandra Oh is entering the “Killing Eve” episode “Are You Leading or Am I?” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actress. This program aired May 31 and was the eighth and final episode of the third season for the BBC America show.

In this installment, Villanelle wants Eve (Oh) to pick up a package Konstantin has hidden. After he escapes from the hospital, he contacts Eve before Villanelle can. They go to Paul’s house and find Carolyn holding him at gunpoint. She spares Kenny’s life but kills Paul. When Eve and Villanelle leave together, they admit that they continue to bring out each other’s worst traits.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Oh now has her 11th and 12th Emmy nominations this year with bids for both acting and producing. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against co-star and reigning champ Jodie Comer, past winners Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) and Laura Linney (“Ozark”), previous nominee Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) and rookie contender Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions