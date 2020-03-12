Sarah Palin (‘The Masked Singer’ Bear) interview after wild unmasking: ‘This is something our country needs right now!’ [WATCH]

“The Masked Singer” panel is now two for seven after Wednesday night’s episode when they failed to guess that former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin was hiding beneath the Bear suit.”The bear was part of my nickname growing up,” Palin revealed in her end-of-show interview with host Nick Cannon. “The whole mama bear thing, they’re in Alaska and there’s a bear in our front yard!” Watch her surprising performance of Sir Mix-A-Lot‘s “Baby Got Back” above.

For their final guesses, Nicole Scherzinger picked actress Christina Applegate while Robin Thicke ironically thought it was longtime Palin impersonator Tina Fey. Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong guessed a couple of “Full House” actresses in Candace Cameron-Bure and Jodie Sweetin, respectively.

SEE Are ‘The Masked Singer’ celebrity contestants lip-syncing or singing live?

While the panel was absolutely gobsmacked to see this polarizing figure unmasked, there were plenty of hints pointing to the obvious in the Bear’s clue package. The ice skates and hockey puck were a hint at being a hockey mom. The aces and kings refer to her home state of Alaska, abbreviated as AK.

“I was really appreciative of ‘The Masked Singer,'” Palin stated following her unmasking. “They let me exploit men — Did you guys notice I changed the lyrics and it was all about men’s butts, not women’s? This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever done that’s for sure. But it’s all about fun. It’s unity. This is something that our country needs right now.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ concert tour begins sooner than you think: Get all the details right here

Palin served as the ninth governor of Alaska from 2006 until her resignation in 2009. In 2008 she became the first Republican female selected as a vice presidential candidate alongside presidential nominee John McCain. Palin’s book “Going Rogue” is a best-seller that has sold more than two million copies since it was released.

Palin was the first singer eliminated from Group C. Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan and T-Rex will perform again next week in the Group C playoffs. The top three will eventually become part of the Super 9 along with Group A’s Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger as well as Group B’s Banana, Frog and Kitty.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions