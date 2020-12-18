Peachy! Sarah Paulson on track for Golden Globe nomination for Ryan Murphy’s ‘Ratched’

Sarah Paulson is already a Golden Globe winner for “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and now she’s on track to receive another nomination, this time for Netflix’s “Ratched.” She’s one of the top five contenders for Best TV Drama Actress, according to Gold Derby’s predictions, along with Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) and Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”). But Paulson possesses a secret weapon the other leading ladies don’t have: Ryan Murphy.

The mega producer is a favorite of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, winning five times over the years for “Nip/Tuck,” “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” and “Glee” twice. Many of his actors have received Golden Globe nominations and wins through the years, including Paulson (“O.J.”), Darren Criss (“Versace”), Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Murder House”), Lady Gaga (“American Horror Story: Hotel”), Jane Lynch and Chris Colfer (“Glee”).

“Ratched” is based on the Nurse Mildred Ratched character from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” first introduced in the 1962 novel before being played by Louise Fletcher in the 1975 film. The antagonist’s backstory was never fully fleshed out in either project, which opened the door for the TV series to create a brand new Ratched for audiences to sink their teeth into.

Paulson’s Ratched is a master manipulator, an exquisite dresser and someone who’s not afraid to get her hands bloody if it’s for the greater good. And she likes peaches. Perhaps the most buzzed-about scene from all eight episodes is when Ratched and Head Nurse Betsy Bucket (Judy Davis) get into a tiff over the sweet fruit. Bucket proudly steals Ratched’s peach at lunchtime, telling her she didn’t see her name written on it. “No one has ever put their name on a peach with a felt tip,” Ratched deadpans.

Besides her Globe victory for “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” Paulson received two other nominations for “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and “Game Change.” She’s surprisingly never been nominated for any of her “American Horror Story” seasons, despite earning five such Emmy bids for “Asylum,” “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Hotel” and “Cult.”

Last year’s Golden Globes line-up featured Colman (who won), Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”). Only Colman and Comer are eligible again this year, which opens up at least three slots for HFPA voters to fill. Will one of them go to Paulson?

