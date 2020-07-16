Sarah Paulson teases Netflix’s ‘Ratched’: ‘Dizzying’ experience going from villainous nurse to ‘Mrs. America’ character

“‘Ratched’ is done and in the can and comes out in September,” Sarah Paulson reveals to Gold Derby about her highly anticipated Netflix series in which she takes on the villainous role of Nurse Mildred Ratched. The show is based on Ken Kesey‘s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” a novel that also served as the basis for the five-time Oscar-wining 1975 film in which Louise Fletcher portrayed the iconic nurse. Evan Romansky created the 1940s “origins story” drama for Netflix, with producers including Paulson, Ryan Murphy and Michael Douglas. Watch our full video interview with Paulson below.

Paulson adds, “Since ‘O.J.’ I have not watched my work, but I had to watch all of ‘Ratched’ because I’m executive producer on it and Ryan was kind enough to let me weigh in with notes and thoughts, and so I had to really kind of [watch between my fingers].” As for how this project fit into her already busy schedule, the actress declares, “I finished ‘Ratched’ 36 hours before I flew to do ‘Mrs. America,’ so it was a little bit of a dizzying thing to go from post-World War II into the ’70s and to be playing such a wildly different character from Mildred Ratched to Alice McCray. It was hard to get my feet under me at first, so that was a little bit overwhelming.”

“Ratched” also stars Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Sansom Harris, Cynthia Nixon, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll and Sharon Stone. A specific airdate in September has yet to be announced by Netflix. Paulson won an Emmy in 2016 for her lead role as Marcia Clarke in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

In the FX on Hulu limited series “Mrs. America,” Paulson takes on the composite character of Alice, a friend of Phyllis Schlafly’s (Cate Blanchett) who becomes one of her loyal foot soldiers in fighting against the Equal Rights Amendment. “She is so much fun!” Paulson says about her leading lady. “She is so funny. She has this elegance and this real formidable presence, and that’s a part of her too, but she is a goon. She is such a goony-goon.” Paulson is eligible at the 2020 Emmy Awards for this role in the Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actress category.

Looking ahead, Paulson will be seen in the latest installments of FX’s anthology series “American Horror Story” (Season 10) and “American Crime Story” (Season 3). While her role on “AHS” is still a mystery, she confirms she’ll be playing Linda Tripp in the “Impeachment” cycle of “ACS.” “We were about to start when Covid shut everything down,” she confirms. “I had just done a camera test with my Linda look, which was very exciting and totally scary.”

