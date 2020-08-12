Sarah Paulson’s horror thriller ‘Run’ flees from the big screen and heads to Hulu instead

“Run,” a Lionsgate horror thriller starring Sarah Paulson that was supposed to be released in movie theaters on May 8 in time for Mother’s Day, will now be shown on streaming site ‘Hulu’ instead. No start date right now, but the scary movie will also be released in select theaters overseas.

The title was pulled from the studio’s release schedule in mid-March in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, when many film release dates were pushed back or switched to becoming a VOD offering or premiering on a streaming site. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there was no lack of suitors for the chiller directed by Aneesh Chaganty. That might be partly because the all-too-relatable sheltering-in-place theme of the movie is about teen girl (newcomer Kiera Allen) who has been raised in total isolation while relying on a wheelchair. She eventually learns some dark secrets about her mother and ends up fighting for her life.

Changanty, who co-wrote the script, issued this statement while noting the timeliness of her movie: “We’re super excited audiences will get to stream ‘Run’ on Hulu, a platform that’s really committed to giving the movie the same, big splash that was intended for it. Plus, the film is about a girl who’s been quarantined at home her whole life. Watching it the same way should be a fitting experience in 2020.”

Paulson fans know the actress is steeped in the ways of horror, having played numerous roles on FX’s “American Horror Story.” She also appeared in Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ in 2018. Paulson will also take on the iconic role of a sadistic nurse in Netflix’s “Ratched,” the prequel series to the 1975 Best Picture Oscar winner “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

