Sarah Snook (‘Succession’): ‘I’m as much of a fan of the show as other people seem to be!’ [WATCH]

“I’m as much of a fan of the show as other people seem to be because I love everybody’s work and it’s great, but it’s a real surprise,” admits Emmy nominee Sarah Snook about HBO’s “Succession,” which became more popular than ever last season.

“I guess I’m still dealing with that a bit as well ‘cause people are like, ‘you’re on a hit show,’ I’m like, ‘Are we? What does that even mean? That’s nice!’ It’s nice that people like it. I enjoy doing it.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Snook above from before the noms announcement.

SEE the 2020 Gold Derby TV Awards nominations complete list

In “Succession,” the Aussie actress plays Shiv Roy, only daughter of media magnate Logan Roy (Brian Cox), authoritarian patriarch of the Roy family, who looms over Shiv and her adult siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) and the associates and sycophants that orbit them.

The epic drama leads all drama series (alongside “Ozark”) with 18 nominations across the board, up from five nominations for its first season (it won for writing and main title theme music). That impressive haul includes nine nominations for its cast, including Snook with her first ever nomination, in the Best Drama Supporting Actress category. She is joined by Cox and Strong in the lead category and fellow freshmen Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen (Shiv’s husband Tom) and Nicholas Braun (cousin Greg) in the supporting categories. Rounding out the love shown to the show’s actors are veterans James Cromwell (Logan’s estranged brother), Harriet Walker (Logan’s ex-wife) and Cherry Jones (rival matriarch Nan Pierce), who scored guest acting nominations.

SEE the 2020 Emmy Awards nominations complete list

Snook enjoys playing complicated characters like Shiv, who appears outwardly high-functioning and successful but who deep down is as ambitious and insecure as everyone else vying for her withholding father’s attention. “They’re fun to play because they’re mercurial and they’ve all got their own motives and objectives and they’re all equal in interest as much as they are equal in terms of power. That’s inevitably interesting.”

“Shiv has been positioned in some ways to be the audience’s entrance point to this family,” Snook explains. “She’s seen as more liberal or more easily palatable I guess, more palatable than the rest of the Roy family, but she’s just as bad as them sometimes.”

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy winners now; change through September 20

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions