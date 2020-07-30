‘Saturday Night Live’ reaps 8 Emmy nominations for acting: Brad Pitt, Maya Rudolph, Eddie Murphy …

Another year, another major Emmy nominations haul for “Saturday Night Live.” The variety sketch stalwart reaped 15 nominations at the 2020 Emmys, including eight for acting. Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson scored again in the supporting categories, as they have before, while Cecily Strong earned her first nomination after being on the show since 2012. In guest acting, Adam Driver, Eddie Murphy and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are represented for their hosting jobs while Brad Pitt and Maya Rudolph got in for their cameos as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Kamala Harris, respectively.

McKinnon has been nominated every season for seven years now, winning the Emmy trophy in 2016 and 2017.

Thompson was previously nominated in 2018 when he also won in the Original Music and Lyrics category.

Driver hosted “SNL” for the third time but this is his first nomination for it.

Murphy was nominated by the Emmys back in the ’80s as a repertory player but has yet to win the statuette.

Waller-Bridge hosted for the first time this season and is coming off major Emmy love for “Fleabag” last year.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

As for the two cameos, the Emmys have a track record of loving political/newsworthy impressions, like Tina Fey as Sarah Palin, Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. Rudolph has become a darling of the Comedy Guest Actress category, with a previous nom for hosting “SNL” and three in a row for “The Good Place.” She is a double nominee this year for “The Good Place” and “SNL,” making history as the first actor to be nominated in the same guest category for two different performances. This is Pitt’s first acting nomination since his guest spot on “Friends” in 2002.

“SNL” is nominated for Variety Sketch Series alongside just two other shows this year: “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Drunk History.” The veteran comedy has won this category every year since 2017 and once again has more total nominations than its competitors combined.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?