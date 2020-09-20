‘Saturday Night Live’ wins 84th Emmy, breaking its own astonishing record

With the victories tonight by Eddie Murphy and Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live” has now taken 84 Emmy Awards throughout its long history on NBC. The variety series had 78 after last year’s ceremonies and has won six this week on the virtual Creative Arts shows. The next closest show in second place is “Game of Thrones” with 59 overall.

Murphy was triumphant as Best Comedy Guest Actor four decades after starting his career on the show. Over the past 11 years, other “SNL” guest actors to win have been Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake (see full list below).

Rudolph won for playing Senator Kamala Harris as Best Comedy Guest Actress. She joins Tina Fey, Fey and Amy Poehler, Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy and Betty White.

Throughout the earlier nights of the Creative Arts Emmys, the show won three trophies for Best Variety Sketch Series, Best Variety Series Directing and Best Variety Production Design. It also won the lighting design award on Saturday. That pushed the number to 84 for its 45 years on the air. It will have two more chances on the Primetime Emmys ceremony for Sunday with Kenan Thompson nominated for Best Comedy Supporting Actor plus Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong holding bids for Best Comedy Supporting Actress.

Check out the complete list of “SNL” wins below:

BEST VARIETY SERIES

Lorne Michaels (1976)

Lorne Michaels, James Downey, and Al Franken (1993)

Lorne Michaels, Steve Higgins (2017)

Lorne Michaels, Ken Aymong, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Tom Broecker, Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward (2018)

Lorne Michaels, Ken Aymong, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Tom Broecker, Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward (2019)

Lorne Michaels, Ken Aymong, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Tom Broecker, Steve Higgins, Erik Nenward (2020)

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL

Lorne Michaels, Ken Aymong, Marci Klein, and Michael Shoemaker (2000)

Lorne Michaels, Ken Aymong, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Rhys Thomas, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward (2015)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alec Baldwin (2017)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kate McKinnon (2016)

Kate McKinnon (2017)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Justin Timberlake (2009)

Justin Timberlake (2011)

Jimmy Fallon (2012)

Jimmy Fallon (2014)

Dave Chappelle (2017)

Eddie Murphy (2020)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Tina Fey (2009)

Betty White (2010)

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (2016)

Melissa McCarthy (2017)

Tiffany Haddish (2018)

Maya Rudolph (2020)

BEST VARIETY INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE

Chevy Chase (1976)

Gilda Radner (1978)

Dana Carvey (1993)

BEST VARIETY DIRECTING

Dave Wilson (1976)

Don Roy King (2010)

Don Roy King (2011)

Don Roy King (2012)

Don Roy King (2013)

Don Roy King (2014)

Don Roy King (2015 – special)

Don Roy King (2017)

Don Roy King (2018)

Don Roy King (2019)

Don Roy King (2020)

BEST VARIETY WRITING

Writing Team including Chevy Chase (1976)

Writing Team including Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, and Bill Murray (1977)

Writing Team including Phil Hartman, Mike Myers, and Conan O’Brien (1989)

Writing Team including Tina Fey (2002)

BEST ART DIRECTION or PRODUCTION DESIGN

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, and Keith Raywood (2013)

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Raywood, and N. Joseph DeTullio (2017)

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Raywood, and N. Joseph DeTullio (2018)

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura and Keith Raywood (2019)

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Raywood (2020) and N. Joseph DeTullio (2020)

BEST COSTUMES

Tom Broecker and Eric Justian (2014)

BEST GRAPHIC AND TITLE DESIGN

Charles Levi and Alex Weil (1985)

BEST HAIRSTYLING

Bobby H. Grayson (2000)

Bettie O. Rogers, Anne Michelle Radcliffe, and Jodi Mancuso (2008)

Bettie O. Rogers, Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio Stauffer, Inga Thrasher, Christal Schanes, and Hannah Sullivan (2012)

Bettie O. Rogers, Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio Stauffer, Inga Thrasher, and Hannah Sullivan (2013)

Bettie O. Rogers, Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio Stauffer, Inga Thrasher, Hannah Sullivan, and Joseph Whitmeyer (2014)

Bettie O. Rogers, Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher, Hannah Sullivan, and Joseph Whitmeyer (2015)

Bettie O. Rogers, Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher, Hannah Sullivan, and Joseph Whitmeyer (2017)

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Geoff Amoral, Phil Hymes, and Rick McGuinness (2018)

Geoff Amoral, Trevor Brown, Rick McGuinness, William McGuinness and Tim Stasse (2019)

Geoff Amoral, Trevor Brown, Rick McGuinness, William McGuinness and Tim Stasse (2020)

BEST MAKEUP

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, and Josh Turi (2010)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Josh Turi, and Daniela Zivkovic (2011)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Josh Turi, Melanie Demetri, and Daniela Zivkovic (2013)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Sarah Egan, Melanie Demetri, and Daniela Zivkovic (2014)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Sarah Egan, Melanie Demetri, and Daniela Zivkovic (2015)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani, Andrew Sotomayor, and Daniela Zivkovic (2017)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani, Sarah Egan, and Daniela Zivkovic (2017)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani, Sarah Egan, and Young Beck (2019)

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

Justin Timberlake, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, and Andy Samberg (2007)

Seth Meyers, John Mulaney, and Justin Timberlake (2011)

Eli Brueggemann, Chris Redd, Will Stephen, and Kenan Thompson (2018)

BEST SHORT-FORM NONFICTION/REALITY SERIES

Oz Rodriguez (“Creating Saturday Night Live”) (2019)

BEST SOUND MIXING

Robert Palladino, Bill Taylor, Marty Brumbach, Ezra Matychak, Bob Selitto, Chris Costello, Devin Emke, Josiah Gluck, and Bob Clearmountain (2015)

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION

Heino Ripp, Michael Bennett, Al Camoin, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, and Maurey Verschoore (1983)

Terry Rohnke, Joe Debonis, Steve Jambeck, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Robert Reese, and Bruce Shapiro (1990)

Steven Cimino, Michael Bennett, Carl Eckett, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Robert Reese, and William Vaccaro (1994)

Steven Cimino, Michael Bennett, Carl Eckett, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Robert Reese, Gregory Aull, and William Vaccaro (1995)

Steven Cimino, Michael Bennett, Carl Eckett, Richard B. Fox, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2000)

Steven Cimino, Michael Bennett, Carl Eckett, Richard B. Fox, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2002)

Steven Cimino, Michael Bennett, Brian Phraner, Richard B. Fox, John Pinto, Jimmy Mott, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2003)

Steven Cimino, Michael Bennett, Eric A. Eisenstein, Richard B. Fox, Brian Phraner, John Pinto, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2004)

Steven Cimino, Richard B. Fox, John Pinto, Brian Phraner, Barry Frischer, Eric A. Eisenstein, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2007)

Steven Cimino, John Pinto, Eric A. Eisenstein, Len Wechsler, Barry Frisher, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2012)

Steven Cimino, John Pinto, Paul Cangialosi, Eric A. Eisenstein, Len Wechsler, Frank Grisanti, Susan Noll, Michael Cimino, and Carl Eckett (2015)

Steven Cimino, John Pinto, Paul Cangialosi, Eric A. Eisenstein, Len Wechsler, Dave Driscoll, Jeff Latonero, Ann Bergstrom, Randy Bittle, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2017)

Dave Driscoll, Frank Grisanti, Steven Cimino, John Pinto, Paul Cangialosi, Len Wechsler, Eric Eisenstein, Joe DeBonis and Susan Noll (2017)