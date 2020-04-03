Saul Rubinek on how ‘Hunters’ gave him the Holocaust survivor role he was born to play [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Saul Rubinek feels he was born to play the role of electronics expert and Holocaust survivor Murray Markowitz on “Hunters.” The Amazon series about a group of vigilantes tracking down Nazis in 1970’s America features Rubinek as part of an all star cast including Al Pacino, Carole Kane, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin. The Canadian actor has had a long career film and television, with roles on Emmy-winning shows like “Frasier” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and in Oscar-winning films like “Wall Street” and “Unforgiven.” In our exclusive video interview (watch above), he explains why the role of Murray has been “following [him] home at night since [he] was a kid.”

Rubinek, whose own parents were Holocaust survivors, had written a book and produced a film about his parents’ experiences, both under the title “So Many Miracles.” With such a personal connection to the subject matter, Rubinek describes a degree of concern about “Hunters” when he first heard about it. “If there was any hesitation at all, it was wondering whether or not the tone of the piece was going to trivialize the Holocaust,” he admits. “But it doesn’t. I’d say it’s far more provocative than anything else.”

Although the show has Nazis at its center, Rubinek sees it more as a look at the impact of revenge, something his character is confronted with in several episodes. “What visits you when you look into the darkness of the abyss of revenge and violence is that the abyss looks back at you,” he concludes. “You yourself can turn as dark as the monsters that you’re hunting.”

Rubinek speaks glowingly of his costars, particularly Carol Kane who plays his wife. The show also gave him the chance to act opposite his daughter Hannah as his onscreen daughter. He describes those scenes opposite Kane and his daughter as some of the most difficult to shoot because of the emotional nature of the material. But he also explains says that his strong connection to the Holocaust made it fairly easy to leave the role on the set. “In a way it was easier for it to leave me at the end of the day than any other character,” he says, “because I’d been living with the subject matter for so long.”

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions