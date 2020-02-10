Scarlett Johansson is the 5th double acting nominee to go 0-2 at the Oscars

Last month, Scarlett Johansson became just the 12th performer to garner two acting Oscar nominations in one year — Best Actress for “Marriage Story” and Best Supporting Actress for “Jojo Rabbit” — but her double losses on Sunday now make her the fifth double nominee to go home empty-handed.

Johansson, who was defeated in lead by Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) and in supporting by her “Marriage Story” lawyer Laura Dern, joins Sigourney Weaver (1988’s “Gorillas in the Mist” and “Working Girl”), Emma Thompson (1993’s “The Remains of the Day” and “In the Name of the Father”), Julianne Moore (2002’s “Far From Heaven” and “The Hours”) and Cate Blanchett (2007’s “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” and “I’m Not There”) as double losers.

Don’t worry, ScarJo fans, it’s not all bad news. All but one of the previous 11 double nominees have won an Oscar at some point in their careers, so that bodes well for Johansson to collect one in the future. Of the first four double losers, Thompson and Blanchett were already Oscar winners — the former was the reigning Best Actress champ for “Howards End” (1992) and the latter had won Best Supporting Actress for “The Aviator” (2004) — so that probably took the sting out of their losses a little. They would both go on to win a second Oscar — Thompson for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Sense and Sensibility” (1995) and Blanchett for Best Actress for “Blue Jasmine” (2013).

Moore had to wait 12 years for her next nomination, but she won that time, claiming Best Actress for “Still Alice” (2014). That leaves Weaver, the first double nominee to lose both awards, as the only double nominee who is still Oscarless. Weaver, who presented on Sunday, has a Best Actress bid for “Aliens” (1986), but has not been nominated since her twofer.

Here are all 12 double nominees:

1. Fay Bainter (1938)

Best Actress, “White Banners”

Best Supporting Actress, “Jezebel” (win)

2. Teresa Wright (1942)

Best Actress, “The Pride of the Yankees”

Best Supporting Actress, “Mrs. Miniver” (win)

3. Barry Fitzgerald (1944)

Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, “Going My Way” (win for the latter; Fitzgerald is the only person to be nominated in two categories for the same performance — he lost in lead to co-star Bing Crosby — after which the academy created a rule prohibiting that from happening again.)

4. Jessica Lange (1982)

Best Actress, “Frances”

Best Supporting Actress, “Tootsie” (win)

5. Sigourney Weaver (1988)

Best Actress, “Gorillas in the Mist”

Best Supporting Actress, “Working Girl”

6. Al Pacino (1992)

Best Actor, “Scent of a Woman” (win)

Best Supporting Actor, “Dick Tracy”

7. Holly Hunter (1993)

Best Actress, “The Piano” (win)

Best Supporting Actress, “The Firm”

8. Emma Thompson (1993)

Best Actress, “The Remains of the Day”

Best Supporting Actress, “In the Name of the Father”

9. Julianne Moore (2002)

Best Actress, “Far From Heaven”

Best Supporting Actress, “The Hours”

10. Jamie Foxx (2004)

Best Actor, “Ray” (win)

Best Supporting Actor, “Collateral”

11. Cate Blanchett (2007)

Best Actress, “Elizabeth: The Golden Age”

Best Supporting Actress, “I’m Not There”

12. Scarlett Johansson (2019)

Best Actress, “Marriage Story”

Best Supporting Actress, “Jojo Rabbit”

