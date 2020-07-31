‘Schitt’s Creek’ early Emmy front-runner to win 5 (!) above-the-line races, including for these cast members

After years of cruel Emmy snubs, it looks like “Schitt’s Creek” is about to have the last laugh. Pop’s departing comedy series leads Gold Derby’s early odds for the 2020 Emmy winners in a whopping five categories: Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actress (Catherine O’Hara), Best Comedy Actor (Eugene Levy), Best Comedy Directing (Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy for “Happy Ending”) and Best Comedy Writing (Dan Levy for “Happy Ending”). There’s still plenty of time to make or update your own Emmy predictions before the virtual ceremony airs September 20, so jump in right now to get started.

“Schitt’s Creek” first broke onto the Emmy radar in 2019 with bids for series, actor, actress and costumes. Even though it went home empty-handed that year, the show still had one final season to prove its worth. When the 2020 Emmy nominations were announced on July 28, “Schitt’s Creek” landed 15 bids (see them all in our photo gallery above), making it the second most-nominated comedy of the year after “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” While Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy are predicted to win in the lead races, supporting cast members Dan Levy and Annie Murphy currently find themselves in the runner-up positions in their respective categories.

Speaking of “Mrs. Maisel,” this 2018 champion for Best Comedy Series is expected to walk away with above-the-line trophies for supporting players Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub, both of whom prevailed last year. Amazon’s period comedy then comes in second place in our Emmy odds for series, actress (Rachel Brosnahan) and directing (“It’s Comedy or Cabbage”); it was snubbed in writing for the second year in a row. “Mrs. Maisel” took home eight Emmys for both of its first two years.

NBC’s “The Good Place” is third in line for a series win, with Ted Danson and D’Arcy Carden also in third in their respective races for lead actor and supporting actress. This high-concept comedy about life after death recently left the airwaves to great fanfare. Its series finale, “Whenever You’re Ready,” is in the runner-up position to win writing. Can “The Good Place” finally claim an Emmy for its final season?

Rounding out the early Emmy predictions for Best Comedy Series, “Insecure” is in fourth place, with “Dead to Me” in fifth, “What We Do in the Shadows” in sixth, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in seventh and “The Kominsky Method” in eighth. Our odds are based on the combined rankings of Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

