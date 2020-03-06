How DARE they? Our Editors’ way-too-early, gutsy Emmy predictions [video and audio podcast]

Although Emmy nominations won’t be revealed until July, Gold Derby editors have the nerve to stick out our thin, trembling necks with early predictions: “Succession” and “The Crown” are frontrunners for Best Drama Series; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek” lead the battle over Best Comedy Series, we say in our first slugfest of the season.

Watch the video above or listen to the audio podcast below with Tom O’Neil, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Susan Wloszczyna and Zach Laws. See our current prediction rankings in the top 16 races.

With last year’s winner “Game of Thrones” out of the running, suspense looms over which seven nominees will make the cut for the top drama race. “We have some formidable foes here joining some returning favorite nominees,” O’Neil notes. Six of last year’s nominees for Best Drama Series — “Better Call Saul,” “Killing Eve,” “Ozark,” “Pose,” “Succession” and “This Is Us” — are trying to stay afloat as “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things” and “Westworld” return after a year-long hiatus. And that’s not even factoring in the various new contenders — like previous Best Limited Serious victor “Big Little Lies,” second season rival “Mindhunter,” or first-time competitors “Hunters,” “The Morning Show” and “The Outsider” — looking to crash the party.

The contest for Best Comedy Series is less crowded. Not only is “Fleabag” gone, but so is previous winner “Veep” and prior contenders “Barry,” “Russian Doll” and “Atlanta” (which was also missing last year). That leaves “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Good Place,” “Schitt’s Creek,” and four open slots that could be filled by returning nominees “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Silicon Valley” or “GLOW,” first-time contenders “Dead to Me,” “The Kominsky Method” or “Ramy.” Or prior winner “Modern Family.”

Wloszcyzna is betting on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to pick up its second series prize after getting bested by “Fleabag” last year. “The production value is what is keeping it top notch,” she says. “They pour so much money into it, and it shows in every episode.” It’s that attention to detail that has allowed it to break the record for comedy series wins in a single season two years in a row (eight wins in season one, eight in season two), and it could very well rival its own accomplishment this year with season three.

But Laws thinks cult favorite “Schitt’s Creek” could challenge “Maisel” in that top category, just like “Fleabag” did. “It has the buzz, it has the passionate support,” he insists. It pulled off four bids last year, including Best Comedy Series and acting slots for stars Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy, after being completely skunked in its first four seasons. With so many programs out of the running this year, Laws says “that leaves the possibility for a show like ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to improve in its nominations,” which could make it a more formidable contender in its final year.

