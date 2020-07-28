‘Schitt’s Creek’ gets the last laugh: See all 15 Emmy nominations for final season

Better late than never, right? After being skunked by the Television Academy for its first four seasons, Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek” rebounded in 2019 with four Emmy bids: Best Comedy Series, Actor (Eugene Levy), Actress (Catherine O’Hara) and Costumes. Even though it went home empty-handed that year, the show still had one final season to prove its worth. When the 2020 Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, July 28, “Schitt’s Creek” landed 15 bids, making it the second most-nominated comedy of the year after “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Scroll through our photo gallery above to see all of the “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy nominations for its final season.

Among its 2020 haul are the same four from last year, plus key bids for supporting players Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy. Speaking of the young Levy, he also nabbed nominations for directing (with Andrew Cividino) and writing the series finale, “Happy Ending.” Another writer, David West Read, was recognized for penning “The Presidential Suite” episode.

In terms of below-the-line support, “Schitt’s Creek” scored bids for costumes, casting, picture editing, hairstyling, sound mixing and makeup. These technical trophies will be handed out a week before the main ceremony at the Creative Arts Emmys.

For Best Comedy Series, “Schitt’s Creek” faces off against “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead to Me,” “The Good Place,” “Insecure,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “What We Do In the Shadows.”

Eugene Levy’s competitors in Best Comedy Actor are Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”).

Catherine O’Hara’s fellow Best Comedy Actress nominees are Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

