‘Schitt’s Creek’ is now forecasted to be the first comedy in 18 years to bag 3 main acting Emmys

Last week, Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) overtook Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) in our Best Comedy Supporting Actor Emmy odds — he currently leads 9/2 to 5/1. That means the Pop TV series is predicted to nab three of the four main acting awards in the same year, with leads Catherine O’Hara and Levy’s dad Eugene Levy also predicted to triumph. It’s a feat accomplished by a handful of comedies and not since 2002.

No comedy has ever won the four main acting categories in one swoop (the only program in general to have done this is “Angels in America” in limited/TV movie), but there have been five instances of 3 for 4:

1973: “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”: Mary Tyler Moore (lead), Valerie Harper (supporting) and Ted Knight (supporting)

1976: “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”: Mary Tyler Moore (lead), Betty White (supporting) and Ted Knight (supporting)

1978: “All in the Family”: Carroll O’Connor (lead), Jean Stapleton (lead) and Rob Reiner (supporting)

1983: “Taxi”: Judd Hirsch (lead), Carol Kane (supporting) and Christopher Lloyd (supporting)

2002: “Everybody Loves Raymond”: Ray Romano (lead), Doris Roberts (supporting) and Brad Garrett (supporting)

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” is the only one to achieve this twice, and it did not have a lead actor, so it was never going to go 4 for 4. “Taxi” did not have a lead actress nominee in 1983 — a category it’s won twice with guest performances. “All in the Family” and “Everybody Loves Raymond” lost their respective fourth categories.

“Schitt’s Creek” is nominated in all four acting categories, but Annie Murphy is currently in second in comedy supporting actress behind two-time defending champ Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

A comedy actress front-runner all season, O’Hara has pulled away from the pack since nominations, now standing at 17/5 to 9/2 for both former champ Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”). The comedy legend feels the safest of “Schitt’s” actors to walk away with a win for her iconic Moira Rose — she was also the only one of the core four to snag an individual bid at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Television Critics Association Awards this year. “Dead to Me” stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are in fourth and fifth, respectively, and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) is in sixth.

Eugene Levy is in a much closer race for comedy actor honors, but he, too, has been out front for a while. Golden Globe champ Ramy Youssef is on his heels in second and he would probably be even stronger if “Ramy” had managed a series nomination. Going for his third Emmy and first in 27 years, Ted Danson is in third for the final season of “The Good Place.” Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”) and Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) round out the bottom half.

Conversely, Shalhoub, the defending champ, had been the comedy supporting actor favorite, especially after he pocketed his second straight SAG Award for comedy actor in January. But the buzz over “Schitt’s Creek’s” final season, which scored 15 bids and heavily featured David (Dan Levy), and perhaps Dan Levy’s multiple hats on the show — co-creator (with his dad), writer, director, actor — have since boosted him to the top spot. Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”) is in third, followed by Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”), Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) and Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”).

With his rise to No. 1 here, Dan is predicted to win all four Emmys for which he’s nominated this year: comedy supporting actor, comedy series, comedy directing (with Andrew Cividino) and comedy writing. If that and O’Hara’s and Eugene’s wins transpire, it’d make Murphy’s forecasted loss even more conspicuous. Don’t count her out, though, because we could all be bopping to “A Little Bit Alexis” on Emmy night.

