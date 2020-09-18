‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Succession’ expected to dominate the 2020 Primetime Emmys on Sunday night

“Schitt’s Creek” and “Watchmen” will win almost every category they’re nominated for at Sunday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards on ABC. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, who have been placing their bets here in our predictions center since the nominations were announced in July. Scroll down to see our predictions listed by program.

“Creek” ended its run on Pop TV after six seasons this past spring, but it only just started getting Emmy nominations last year, when it was up for Best Comedy Series for the first time. This year we think it’ll win, and on top of that it’s likely to achieve almost a clean sweep of its categories: along with Best Comedy, it’s the favorite for Best Comedy Actor (Eugene Levy), Best Comedy Actress (Catherine O’Hara), Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Dan Levy), Best Comedy Writing (for the series finale “Happy Ending”) and Best Comedy Directing (also for “Happy Ending”). The only award we’re not predicting it to win is Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy), but that’s not out of the question either; Murphy ranks a close second in our odds.

“Watchmen” is expected to prevail in five of its seven categories: Best Limited Series, acting prizes for leading lady Regina King and supporting star Jean Smart, plus a sweep of the writing and directing races. Its only underdogs are its male cast members: lead actor Jeremy Irons and a trio of supporting actors who could split the vote (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo and Louis Gossett Jr.). “Watchmen” has already collected a handful of Creative Arts prizes, so if it does win the five we’re predicting on Sunday it will join a small, prestigious club of limited series that have won Emmys in the double digits, which includes all-time record holder “John Adams” with 13, “Angels in America” with 11 and last year’s champ “Chernobyl” with 10.

We don’t think “Succession” will be quite as dominant, but it will nevertheless be the big winner among dramas, claiming four: Best Drama Series and Best Drama Actor (Jeremy Strong, who faces a tough challenge from his on-screen dad Brian Cox), plus writing and directing for the season finale episode “This is Not for Tears.” But supporting players Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin are within striking distance in their categories as well, so those are races to watch if “Succession” ends up on more of a sweep trajectory.

Those are the only three programs we’re predicting in multiple categories for Sunday night. Do you agree with our forecasts, or is there someone we’re underestimating?

“SCHITT’S CREEK” (6 wins)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Catherine O’Hara

Best Comedy Actor — Eugene Levy

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Dan Levy

Best Comedy Directing — “Happy Ending”

Best Comedy Writing — “Happy Ending”

“WATCHMEN” (5 wins)

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Regina King

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Jean Smart

Best Movie/Limited Directing — “This Extraordinary Being”

Best Movie/Limited Writing — “This Extraordinary Being”

“SUCCESSION” (4 wins)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor — Jeremy Strong

Best Drama Directing — “This is Not for Tears”

Best Drama Writing — “This is Not for Tears”

“THE CROWN” (1 win)

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Helena Bonham Carter

“HOLLYWOOD” (1 win)

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Jim Parsons

“I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE” (1 win)

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Mark Ruffalo

“LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER” (1 win)

Best Variety Talk Series

“THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL” (1 win)

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Alex Borstein

“THE MORNING SHOW” (1 win)

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Billy Crudup

“OZARK” (1 win)

Best Drama Actress — Laura Linney

“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE” (1 win)

Best Competition Program

