‘Schitt’s Creek’ Emmy submissions: 34 entries include Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, and potentially historic haul for the finale

“Schitt’s Creek” finally broke through at the Emmys in 2019 with four nominations: Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor (Eugene Levy), Best Comedy Actress (Catherine O’Hara) and Best Contemporary Costumes. But it’s poised to make an even bigger splash in 2020 for its sixth and final season, where our odds say it’s one of the top contenders to win. Scroll down to see the 34 entries for the show on this year’s Emmy ballots (28 for the show itself, six more for its farewell documentary special). How many nominations do you think it will get, and how many of those will it win?

O’Hara and Levy are on the ballot again for their lead performances in the cult hit Pop TV series, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg as there are 15 total actors submitted including Dan Levy and Noah Reid for Best Comedy Supporting Actor, Emily Hampshire and Annie Murphy for Best Comedy Supporting Actress, and Victor Garber and Dustin Milligan for Best Comedy Guest Actor, to name a few.

That’s not the only place Dan Levy could score. He’s also a contender for Best Comedy as an executive producer of the series. And he’s up for consideration as both a writer and director of the series finale episode, “Happy Ending.” In fact, that farewell installment of the show is submitted eight times: in addition to writing and directing, it’s also being considered for its costumes, hairstyling, makeup, picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

It would be a remarkable feat if “Happy Ending” earned all those nominations, but it would be even more historic if the show won them too. To date, the record for the most Emmys for a single episode of television is six, shared by the “Boardwalk Empire” pilot and the “Game of Thrones” epic “Battle of the Bastards.” The aptly titled “Happy Ending” could do it too since it will be considered in most of its categories against other comedies and not against the blockbuster production values of shows like “The Crown,” “Westworld,” “Stranger Things” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” So how many “Schitt’s” do you think the Emmys will give?

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress (Comedy)

Catherine O’Hara

Best Actor (Comedy)

Eugene Levy

Best Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Emily Hampshire

Sarah Levy

Annie Murphy

Jennifer Robertson

Karen Robinson

Best Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Chris Elliot

Dan Levy

Noah Reid

Best Guest Actor (Comedy)

Victor Garber, “Sunrise, Sunset”

John Hemphill, “The Wingman”

Rizwan Manji, “The Presidential Suite”

Dustin Milligan, “The Presidential Suite”

Saul Rubinek, “Sunrise, Sunset”

Best Directing (Comedy)

Andrew Cividino, Dan Levy, “Happy Ending”

Best Writing (Comedy)

“Happy Ending”

“The Presidential Suite”

Best Casting (Comedy)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, Half-Hour)

“The Presidential Suite”

Best Cinematography (Nonfiction)

“Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell”

Best Costumes (Contemporary)

“Happy Ending”

Best Directing (Documentary/Nonfiction)

“Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell”

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell”

Best Hairstyling (Contemporary)

“Happy Ending”

Best Makeup (Contemporary, Non-Prosthetic)

“Happy Ending”

Best Music Composition (Documentary)

“Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Comedy Series)

“Happy Ending”

“Start Spreading the News”

Best Picture Editing (Nonfiction)

“Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell”

Best Sound Editing (Half-Hour Series/Animation)

“Happy Ending”

Best Sound Mixing (Half-Hour Series/Animation)

“Happy Ending”

Best Writing (Nonfiction)

“Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?