Emmys: Can ‘Schitt’s Creek’ pull a ’30 Rock’ and win comedy series, actress, actor in same year?

It’s been a whopping 12 years since a show won the top trifecta of Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actress and Best Comedy Actor at the Emmy Awards in the same year. The second season of NBC’s “30 Rock” achieved this rare feat at the 2008 Emmys when leads Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin took home prizes along with the series itself. Can the buzzed-about final season of Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek” now join the esteemed list by claiming Comedy Series, Comedy Actress (Catherine O’Hara) and Comedy Actor (Eugene Levy) at the 2020 Emmys?

Of course, several other comedies have won those top three laurels, but in different years. Recent examples include “Everybody Loves Raymond” (2003, 2005) and leads Patricia Heaton (2000-01) & Ray Romano (2002); “Will & Grace” (2000) and leads Eric McCormack (2001) & Debra Messing (2003); and “Cheers” (1983-84, 1989, 1991) and leads Shelley Long (1983)/Kirstie Alley (1991) & Ted Danson (1990, 1993).

“30 Rock” is one of Emmy’s favorite shows of all time, winning 16 trophies from 103 nominations. Fey created the series about a late night comedy program and also starred as Liz Lemon, the head writer of the “SNL”-like show that’s overseen by network executive Jack Donaghy (Baldwin). The low-rated “30 Rock” won the Emmy for Best Comedy Series three years in a row (2007-09), which no doubt helped save it from an early cancellation.

To compare, “Schitt’s Creek” is, well, the opposite of an Emmy favorite. This laffer about a rich family who loses everything and has to move to a tiny blue-collar town was completely skunked for its first four seasons before it broke through last year with four bids: series, actor, actress and costumes. Emmy voters finally discovered the Pop series thanks to a combination of word-of-mouth and Netflix’s acquisition of the old episodes, which they seemingly binge-watched in one fell swoop.

As of this writing two of Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts — Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Chris Harnick (E!) — predict victories for “Schitt’s Creek” as Best Comedy Series, O’Hara as Best Comedy Actress and Levy as Best Comedy Actor. As Eng explains, the show recently capped off “a remarkable six-season run that only grew in quality, acclaim, fan adoration and industry love as the years went on.” Do you agree with Eng and Harnick? There’s still time to make your predictions and influence our overall racetrack odds.

