‘Schitt’s Creek’: Experts say Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara will enter Emmy history books

The last time a show won the top Emmy trifecta of Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actress and Best Comedy Actor in the same year, it was 2008. The second season of NBC’s “30 Rock” achieved this rare feat when leads Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin took home prizes along with the series itself. Will the buzzed-about final season of Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek” enter the Emmy history books by claiming Comedy Series, Comedy Actress (Catherine O’Hara) and Comedy Actor (Eugene Levy) at the 2020 ceremony?

According to Gold Derby’s 24 Emmy Experts from major media outlets, these 17 predict Levy will win for playing failed businessman Johnny Rose: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Chris Harnick (E!), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone), Ken Tucker (Yahoo) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). This would be Levy’s third Emmy after winning two for writing “SCTV Network 90” (1982, 1983).

And these 13 Emmy Experts forecast a victory for O’Hara as former soap star Moira Rose: Adams, Day, Eric Deggans (NPR), Eng, Gray, Harnick, Jacobs, O’Neil, Rorke, Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Thomas, Travers and Wloszczyna. O’Hara previously won an Emmy for writing “SCTV Network 90” in 1982, so this would be her bookend trophy.

This Canadian laffer about a rich family who loses everything and has to move to a tiny blue-collar town was completely skunked for its first four seasons before it broke through last year with four Emmy bids: series, actor, actress and costumes. TV academy voters finally discovered “Schitt’s Creek” thanks to a combination of word-of-mouth and Netflix’s acquisition of the old Pop episodes, which they seemingly binge-watched in one fell swoop.

Besides Fey and Baldwin of “30 Rock,” several other comedies have won those top three laurels, but in different years. Recent examples include “Everybody Loves Raymond” (2003, 2005) and leads Patricia Heaton (2000-01) & Ray Romano (2002); “Will & Grace” (2000) and leads Eric McCormack (2001) & Debra Messing (2003); and “Cheers” (1983-84, 1989, 1991) and leads Shelley Long (1983)/Kirstie Alley (1991) & Ted Danson (1990, 1993).

